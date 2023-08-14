GREENSBURG – Marilyn Davis began the meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 7 with the Pledge of Allegiance and the Extension Homemakers Creed.
Those present then reviewed the minutes from the last Council meeting. The only change noted is that there are now 57 county members. Diann Reisman motioned to accept the minutes and Janet Bedel seconded the motion.
The treasurer’s report was given and Isabelle motioned to accept with Linda Weigel seconding the motion.
Attendees at this meeting were Barb Bohman, Rita Hellmich Siebert, Kathy Bennett, Isabelle Royse, Betty Kiefer, Diann Reisman, Linda Weigel, Carolyn Martin, Marilyn Davis, Bonita Hellmich, Paulette Duerstock and Janet Bedel.
OLD BUSINESS
Achievement Night is quickly approaching. It is Sept. 21 in the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church. We are to enter through the back door, and park in the gravel parking area. Isabelle said all plans are in place. The cost is $15 and this is due to Isabelle by Sept. 14. If checks are used for payment, make them out to Isabelle Royse and in memo line put “Fifty Club.” Program registration is 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. The meal will be pork loin and a baked potato bar along with desserts. The program will be about Operation Christmas Child. The Girl Scouts may also come back and attend the dinner. Each club is to donate a $5 door prize. Also, please nominate anyone that is worthy of the Homemaker of the Year award, letting Christopher and Marilyn know who the nominees are.
Please send Bonita any names of deceased members, as well as your club’s merit award information and perfect attendance names, using pages 9 to 11 in your Program book, no later than Sept. 13. Also, any time a club member has a change in phone number, address or email address, please send this information to Bonita at the Extension Office.
The fair parade was discussed. Ladies riding on the tram said it was a lot of fun and they enjoyed it. IEHA pencils were handed out during the parade. The only downside was at the end of the parade when things got backed up as some floats ahead in line stopped to off-load in an area where they were still in the way of the rest of the parade still coming through the fairgrounds. Tom Cherry pulled the tram with his tractor.
No information has been received yet for the Fall District Day in Hanover, Jefferson County.
Bonita gave a report on the Open Class for the fair with the number of entries. The Open Class Committee reported a good experience and everything went smoothly. The pre-registration helped a lot; there were never more than 3 or 4 in line and all waited patiently. Many had filled out a registration sheet and brought it with them; they just had not turned it in early. Everything was kept in good order and distributed to the judging tables. Several Homemakers had volunteered to help the committee during project entry and judging which was very much appreciated. Everyone loved the new way of displaying the photographs using the vinyl J-channels in the cases, and it all looked very neat once items were displayed.
Bonita again planned the Baby Show, prepared registration forms, obtained judges, etc. Thank you to Paulette, Deb, Tonia and Jay Schofield for their help with the show. The proceeds of the Baby Show went to the Extension Homemakers, which they use to promote causes in our community.
One Homemaker wondered if we got any recognition for the number of Pocket Hearts made and handed out in our county during Home and Family Conference. We have not received any of this information at this time. Cathy Wilkymacky took Eileen’s quilt to conference for her.
Bonita will put a list of current lessons available in the newsletter, as some that were on the website have been taken off and are no longer available.
Betty brought in some of the crocheted frisbees she has been making recently. They work really well and will be included in Operation Christmas Child boxes. Isabelle said they can also use old T-shirts at any time as these can be made into jump ropes for the children.
NEW BUSINESS
Isabelle has scheduled another sewing day at the Extension Office. It will be Sept. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring scissors, sewing machines and irons to help out in making the shorts. Lunch is on our own.
Next year’s fair will be July 11 to 17, 2024.
Club info for merit awards and perfect attendance are to be turned in to Bonita by Sept. 13. They can be emailed to her at bhellmic@purdue.edu or dropped off at the Extension Office. Bonita also needs names of deceased members for clubs.
A thank you note was read from the Kids’ Closet for the donation of canned fruit for their fundraiser.
The meeting was closed at 2:05 p.m. with singing of the Club Prayer.
