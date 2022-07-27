HALTER
Junior Halter:
1st – Arianna Thomas
2nd – Jackson Stevens
Intermediate Halter:
1st – Alaina Hostetler
2nd – Arianna Thomas
Advanced Halter:
1st – Irene Moore
2nd – Arden Muckerheide
Expert Halter:
1st – Irene Moore
SHOWMANSHIP Beginner
Showmanship:
1st – Leah Baute
2nd – Arianna Thomas
3rd – Jackson Stevens
Intermediate Showmanship:
1st – Leah Baute
2nd – Miley Tobin
3rd – Micah Smith
Advanced Showmanship:
1st – Arden Muckerheide
2nd – Leah Baute
3rd – Irene Moore
Expert Showmanship:
1st – Hope Barker
2nd – Maddie Brewsaugh
3rd – Arden Muckerheide
MARKET CLASSES
DORPER
1st – Irene Moore
Champion Dorper – Irene Moore
Champion Dorper County Bred & Born – Irene Moore
HAMPSHIRE
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh
2nd – Tensley Brewsaugh
3rd – Jackson Stevens
4th – Arianna Thomas
Champion Hampshire – Maddie Brewsaugh
Reserve Champion Hampshire – Tensley Brewsaugh
Champion County Bred & Born Hampshire – Jackson Stevens
KATAHDIN
1st – Miley Gilbreath
2nd – Miley Gilbreath
Champion Katahdin – Miley Gilbreath
Reserve Champion Katahdin – Miley Gilbreath
Champion County Bred & Born Katahdin – Miley Gilbreath
NATURAL COLOR
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh
2nd – Jackson Stevens
Champion Natural Color – Maddie Brewsaugh
Reserve Champion Natural Color – Jackson Stevens
Champion County Bred & Born Natural Color – Jackson Stevens
SOUTHDOWN
1st – Miley Tobin
2nd – Micah Smith
Champion Southdown – Miley Tobin
Reserve Champion Southdown – Micah Smith
TEXEL
1st – Sarah Fogg
Champion Texel – Sarah Fogg
Champion County Bred & Born Texel – Sarah Fogg
WHITEFACE COMMERCIAL
1st – Tensley Brewsaugh
2nd – Alaina Hostetler
Champion Whiteface Commercial – Tensley Brewsaugh
Reserve Champion Whiteface Commercial – Alaina Hostetler
BLACKFACE COMMERCIAL
Class 1:
1st – Maddie Brewsaugh
2nd – Leah Baute
3rd – Madison Smith
4th – Jacob Gearhart
Class 2:
1st – Hope Barker
2nd – Mason Smith
3rd – Addie Gauck
4th – Jewel Verseman
Champion Blackface Commercial – Hope Barker
Reserve Champion Blackface Commercial – Maddie Brewsaugh
Champion County Bred & Born Blackface Commercial – Maddie Brewsaugh
Reserve Champion County Bred & Born Blackface Commercial – Jewel Verseman
GRAND CHAMPION MARKET (Hampshire) – MADDIE BREWSAUGH
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION MARKET (Hampshire) – TENSLEY BREWSAUGH
GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BRED & BORN MARKET – MADDIE BREWSAUGH
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BRED & BORN MARKET – JACKSON STEVENS
BREEDING EWE
Commercial Back Face Yearling:
1st – Arianna Thomas
Commercial Black Face:
Class 1 – Fall
1st – Jackson Stevens
Class 2 – Spring
1st – Addie Gauck
2nd – Jewel Verseman
Commercial White Face:
1st – Alaina Hostetler
Champion Commercial Ewe – Jackson Stevens
Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe – Arianna Thomas
Champion County Bred & Born Commercial Ewe – Jackson Stevens
Reserve Champion County Bred & Born Commercial Ewe – Jewel Verseman
Dorper
Class 1 – Fall
1st – Irene Moore
2nd – Irene Moore
Class 2 – Spring
1st – Irene Moore
Champion Dorper Ewe – Irene Moore
Reserve Champion Dorper Ewe – Irene Moore
Champion Dorper Ewe County Bred & Born – Irene Moore
Dorset Slick Shorn Ewe:
1st – Arden Muckerheide
Champion Dorset Slick Shorn Ewe – Arden Muckerheide
Hampshire Ewe:
1st – Leah Baute
2nd – Jewel Verseman
Champion Hampshire Ewe – Leah Baute
Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe – Jewel Verseman
Lincoln:
1st – Jackson Stevens
Champion Lincoln Ewe – Jackson Stevens
Champion County Bred & Born Lincoln Ewe – Jackson Stevens
Shropshire:
1st – Kennedi Reich
Champion Shropshire Ewe – Kennedi Reich
Southdown Yearling:
1st – Hope Barker
Class 1 – Fall:
1st – Hope Barker
Class 2 – Spring:
1st – Bentley Tobin
Champion Southdown Ewe (Fall) – Hope Barker
Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe (Spring) – Hope Barker
Texel Yearling:
1st – Ryan Rutherford
Texel Ewe
Class 1 – Fall:
1st – Carter Rutherford
Class 2 – Spring:
1st – Ellie Snapp
Champion Texel Ewe – Ryan Rutherford
Reserve Champion Texel Ewe – Carter Rutherford
Champion County Bred & Born Texel Ewe– Ryan Rutherford
Reserve Champion County Bred & Born Texel Ewe – Carter Rutherford
GRAND CHAMPION EWE (Southdown) – HOPE BARKER
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE (Dorper) – IRENE MOORE
GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BRED & BORN EWE – IRENE MOORE
RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BRED & BORN EWE – IRENE MOORE
