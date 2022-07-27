HALTER

Junior Halter:

1st – Arianna Thomas

2nd – Jackson Stevens

Intermediate Halter:

1st – Alaina Hostetler

2nd – Arianna Thomas

Advanced Halter:

1st – Irene Moore

2nd – Arden Muckerheide

Expert Halter:

1st – Irene Moore

SHOWMANSHIP Beginner

Showmanship:

1st – Leah Baute

2nd – Arianna Thomas

3rd – Jackson Stevens

Intermediate Showmanship:

1st – Leah Baute

2nd – Miley Tobin

3rd – Micah Smith

Advanced Showmanship:

1st – Arden Muckerheide

2nd – Leah Baute

3rd – Irene Moore

Expert Showmanship:

1st – Hope Barker

2nd – Maddie Brewsaugh

3rd – Arden Muckerheide

MARKET CLASSES

DORPER

1st – Irene Moore

Champion Dorper – Irene Moore

Champion Dorper County Bred & Born – Irene Moore

HAMPSHIRE

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh

2nd – Tensley Brewsaugh

3rd – Jackson Stevens

4th – Arianna Thomas

Champion Hampshire – Maddie Brewsaugh

Reserve Champion Hampshire – Tensley Brewsaugh

Champion County Bred & Born Hampshire – Jackson Stevens

KATAHDIN

1st – Miley Gilbreath

2nd – Miley Gilbreath

Champion Katahdin – Miley Gilbreath

Reserve Champion Katahdin – Miley Gilbreath

Champion County Bred & Born Katahdin – Miley Gilbreath

NATURAL COLOR

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh

2nd – Jackson Stevens

Champion Natural Color – Maddie Brewsaugh

Reserve Champion Natural Color – Jackson Stevens

Champion County Bred & Born Natural Color – Jackson Stevens

SOUTHDOWN

1st – Miley Tobin

2nd – Micah Smith

Champion Southdown – Miley Tobin

Reserve Champion Southdown – Micah Smith

TEXEL

1st – Sarah Fogg

Champion Texel – Sarah Fogg

Champion County Bred & Born Texel – Sarah Fogg

WHITEFACE COMMERCIAL

1st – Tensley Brewsaugh

2nd – Alaina Hostetler

Champion Whiteface Commercial – Tensley Brewsaugh

Reserve Champion Whiteface Commercial – Alaina Hostetler

BLACKFACE COMMERCIAL

Class 1:

1st – Maddie Brewsaugh

2nd – Leah Baute

3rd – Madison Smith

4th – Jacob Gearhart

Class 2:

1st – Hope Barker

2nd – Mason Smith

3rd – Addie Gauck

4th – Jewel Verseman

Champion Blackface Commercial – Hope Barker

Reserve Champion Blackface Commercial – Maddie Brewsaugh

Champion County Bred & Born Blackface Commercial – Maddie Brewsaugh

Reserve Champion County Bred & Born Blackface Commercial – Jewel Verseman

GRAND CHAMPION MARKET (Hampshire) – MADDIE BREWSAUGH

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION MARKET (Hampshire) – TENSLEY BREWSAUGH

GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BRED & BORN MARKET – MADDIE BREWSAUGH

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BRED & BORN MARKET – JACKSON STEVENS

BREEDING EWE

Commercial Back Face Yearling:

1st – Arianna Thomas

Commercial Black Face:

Class 1 – Fall

1st – Jackson Stevens

Class 2 – Spring

1st – Addie Gauck

2nd – Jewel Verseman

Commercial White Face:

1st – Alaina Hostetler

Champion Commercial Ewe – Jackson Stevens

Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe – Arianna Thomas

Champion County Bred & Born Commercial Ewe – Jackson Stevens

Reserve Champion County Bred & Born Commercial Ewe – Jewel Verseman

Dorper

Class 1 – Fall

1st – Irene Moore

2nd – Irene Moore

Class 2 – Spring

1st – Irene Moore

Champion Dorper Ewe – Irene Moore

Reserve Champion Dorper Ewe – Irene Moore

Champion Dorper Ewe County Bred & Born – Irene Moore

Dorset Slick Shorn Ewe:

1st – Arden Muckerheide

Champion Dorset Slick Shorn Ewe – Arden Muckerheide

Hampshire Ewe:

1st – Leah Baute

2nd – Jewel Verseman

Champion Hampshire Ewe – Leah Baute

Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe – Jewel Verseman

Lincoln:

1st – Jackson Stevens

Champion Lincoln Ewe – Jackson Stevens

Champion County Bred & Born Lincoln Ewe – Jackson Stevens

Shropshire:

1st – Kennedi Reich

Champion Shropshire Ewe – Kennedi Reich

Southdown Yearling:

1st – Hope Barker

Class 1 – Fall:

1st – Hope Barker

Class 2 – Spring:

1st – Bentley Tobin

Champion Southdown Ewe (Fall) – Hope Barker

Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe (Spring) – Hope Barker

Texel Yearling:

1st – Ryan Rutherford

Texel Ewe

Class 1 – Fall:

1st – Carter Rutherford

Class 2 – Spring:

1st – Ellie Snapp

Champion Texel Ewe – Ryan Rutherford

Reserve Champion Texel Ewe – Carter Rutherford

Champion County Bred & Born Texel Ewe– Ryan Rutherford

Reserve Champion County Bred & Born Texel Ewe – Carter Rutherford

GRAND CHAMPION EWE (Southdown) – HOPE BARKER

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION EWE (Dorper) – IRENE MOORE

GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BRED & BORN EWE – IRENE MOORE

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION COUNTY BRED & BORN EWE – IRENE MOORE

