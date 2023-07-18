GREENSBURG – The annual Decatur County Fair continues on the west side of Greensburg through Wednesday, July 19.
Here’s a brief look at some of the remaining highlights.
4-H EVENTS
July 18
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Fun Show
6:30 p.m.: Tom Swain Contest, livestock pavilion
July 19
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 4-H Auction Buyers Luncheon
1 p.m.: 4-H Sale Auction, livestock pavilion
7 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Project Pick-Up
TRACK/GRANDSTAND
July 18
7 p.m.: Southern Indiana Dirt Drags-Truck Drags ($15/$10)
July 19
6 to 8 p.m.: Rachel Holt music
8 to 10 p.m.: Sean Abbot music ($10 pits/free-will offering grandstands)
RIDES SCHEDULE
July 18
Two for Tuesday: Two people ride for the price of one; carnival opens at 6 p.m.
July 19
Last Blast: Opens at 6 p.m.
Saturday evening’s featured event at the track was a demo derby and Sunday’s feature was a rodeo. Also Sunday was the always popular Decatur County Fair Parade. We’ve included a few images from those three events here. Several additional photos are available online; just look for this story on our website at www.greensburgdailynews.com.
