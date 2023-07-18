GREENSBURG – The annual Decatur County Fair continues on the west side of Greensburg through Wednesday, July 19.

Here’s a brief look at some of the remaining highlights.

4-H EVENTS

July 18

9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Fun Show

6:30 p.m.: Tom Swain Contest, livestock pavilion

July 19

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 4-H Auction Buyers Luncheon

1 p.m.: 4-H Sale Auction, livestock pavilion

7 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Project Pick-Up

TRACK/GRANDSTAND

July 18

7 p.m.: Southern Indiana Dirt Drags-Truck Drags ($15/$10)

July 19

6 to 8 p.m.: Rachel Holt music

8 to 10 p.m.: Sean Abbot music ($10 pits/free-will offering grandstands)

RIDES SCHEDULE

July 18

Two for Tuesday: Two people ride for the price of one; carnival opens at 6 p.m.

July 19

Last Blast: Opens at 6 p.m.

Saturday evening’s featured event at the track was a demo derby and Sunday’s feature was a rodeo. Also Sunday was the always popular Decatur County Fair Parade. We’ve included a few images from those three events here. Several additional photos are available online; just look for this story on our website at www.greensburgdailynews.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you