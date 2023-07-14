GREENSBURG – The annual Decatur County Fair runs through Wednesday, July 19, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, 1635 W. Park Road.
Admission to the fair is free, the fee for parking is $5. Admission fees for track/grandstand events vary and are listed below.
Here’s a look at some of the upcoming events and highlights.
4-H EVENTS July 15
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show
9 a.m.: Rabbit Show, rabbit barn
10 a.m.: Gilt/Barrow Swine Show, livestock pavilion
July 16
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show
Noon: Sheep Show, livestock pavilion
5 p.m.: Fair Parade
July 17
9 a.m.: Beef Show, livestock pavilion
9 a.m.: Poultry Show, rabbit barn
2 p.m.: Mini 4-H Horse & Pony Show
7 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Review, Farm & Home Building
July 18
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Fun Show
6:30 p.m.: Tom Swain Contest, livestock pavilion
July 19
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 4-H Auction Buyers Luncheon
1 p.m.: 4-H Sale Auction, livestock pavilion
7 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Project Pick-Up
TRACK/GRANDSTAND July 15
7:30 p.m.: Toast Promotions.com Demo Derby ($20/$10)
July 16
7 p.m.: King Bros. Rodeo ($20/$10)
July 17
7 p.m.: Stone’s Farm Service Pro Stock Shoot-Out-NTPA Region 2, Tractor Pull (($20/$10)
July 18
7 p.m.: Southern Indiana Dirt Drags-Truck Drags ($15/$10)
July 19
6 to 8 p.m.: Rachel Holt music
8 to 10 p.m.: Sean Abbot music ($10 pits/free-will offering grandstands)
OPEN CLASS July 15
8:30 a.m.: Baby Show in the Farm & Home Building
July 17
10 a.m. to noon: Pie contest entry in the Farm & Home Building
Noon: Judging of pies
July 16
1 p.m.: Kids Pedal Tractor Pull on the east side of the Fair Headquarters Building
July 17
6:30 p.m.: Farm Bureau Frog Jumping Contest in the Farm & Home Building
RIDES SCHEDULE
Presale ride tickets are available at Napoleon State Bank locations, German American Bank, Vinyl Solutions, Sanders Market, Letts Hardware, Lowes Pellet & Grain, Game Plan, WTRE, Syd’s Florist & Wash & Clean, Decatur County REMC, TOPS Hardware, and Proman Staffing.
July 15
Carnival opens at 5 p.m.
July 16
Community Appreciation Night: All rides are one ticket off regular price; starts at 5 p.m.
July 17
Family Day: All rides take one ticket; carnival opens at 5 p.m.
July 18
Two for Tuesday: Two people ride for the price of one; carnival opens at 6 p.m.
July 19
Last Blast: Opens at 6 p.m.
