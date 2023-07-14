GREENSBURG – The annual Decatur County Fair runs through Wednesday, July 19, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, 1635 W. Park Road.

Admission to the fair is free, the fee for parking is $5. Admission fees for track/grandstand events vary and are listed below.

Here’s a look at some of the upcoming events and highlights.

4-H EVENTS July 15

9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show

9 a.m.: Rabbit Show, rabbit barn

10 a.m.: Gilt/Barrow Swine Show, livestock pavilion

July 16

9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show

Noon: Sheep Show, livestock pavilion

5 p.m.: Fair Parade

July 17

9 a.m.: Beef Show, livestock pavilion

9 a.m.: Poultry Show, rabbit barn

2 p.m.: Mini 4-H Horse & Pony Show

7 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Review, Farm & Home Building

July 18

9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Fun Show

6:30 p.m.: Tom Swain Contest, livestock pavilion

July 19

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 4-H Auction Buyers Luncheon

1 p.m.: 4-H Sale Auction, livestock pavilion

7 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Project Pick-Up

TRACK/GRANDSTAND July 15

7:30 p.m.: Toast Promotions.com Demo Derby ($20/$10)

July 16

7 p.m.: King Bros. Rodeo ($20/$10)

July 17

7 p.m.: Stone’s Farm Service Pro Stock Shoot-Out-NTPA Region 2, Tractor Pull (($20/$10)

July 18

7 p.m.: Southern Indiana Dirt Drags-Truck Drags ($15/$10)

July 19

6 to 8 p.m.: Rachel Holt music

8 to 10 p.m.: Sean Abbot music ($10 pits/free-will offering grandstands)

OPEN CLASS July 15

8:30 a.m.: Baby Show in the Farm & Home Building

July 17

10 a.m. to noon: Pie contest entry in the Farm & Home Building

Noon: Judging of pies

July 16

1 p.m.: Kids Pedal Tractor Pull on the east side of the Fair Headquarters Building

July 17

6:30 p.m.: Farm Bureau Frog Jumping Contest in the Farm & Home Building

RIDES SCHEDULE

Presale ride tickets are available at Napoleon State Bank locations, German American Bank, Vinyl Solutions, Sanders Market, Letts Hardware, Lowes Pellet & Grain, Game Plan, WTRE, Syd’s Florist & Wash & Clean, Decatur County REMC, TOPS Hardware, and Proman Staffing.

July 15

Carnival opens at 5 p.m.

July 16

Community Appreciation Night: All rides are one ticket off regular price; starts at 5 p.m.

July 17

Family Day: All rides take one ticket; carnival opens at 5 p.m.

July 18

Two for Tuesday: Two people ride for the price of one; carnival opens at 6 p.m.

July 19

Last Blast: Opens at 6 p.m.

