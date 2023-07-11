fair logo

GREENSBURG – The annual Decatur County Fair’s first official day is Thursday, July 13, and it runs through Wednesday, July 19, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, 1635 W. Park Road.

Admission to the fair is free, the fee for parking is $5, and the entry fee for the Baby Show is $5. Admission fees for track/grandstand events vary and are listed below.

July 13

10 a.m.: Dairy Goat Show

1 p.m.: Boer, Meat & Pygmy Goat Show, livestock pavilion

6 p.m.: 2023 Crowing of 4-H Royalty; presentation of Miss Decatur County & Court, Farm & Home Building

July 14

9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show

11 a.m.: Dairy Show, livestock pavilion

5 p.m.: Swine Showmanship & County Born & Bred Show

July 15

9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show

9 a.m.: Rabbit Show, rabbit barn

10 a.m.: Gilt/Barrow Swine Show, livestock pavilion

July 16

9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show

Noon: Sheep Show, livestock pavilion

5 p.m.: Fair Parade

July 17

9 a.m.: Beef Show, livestock pavilion

9 a.m.: Poultry Show, rabbit barn

2 p.m.: Mini 4-H Horse & Pony Show

7 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Review, Farm & Home Building

July 18

9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Fun Show

6:30 p.m.: Tom Swain Contest, livestock pavilion

July 19

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 4-H Auction Buyers Luncheon

1 p.m.: 4-H Sale Auction, livestock pavilion

7 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Project Pick-Up

July 13

7:30 p.m.: Wolf Bros. ATV Races ($15/$10)

July 14

7:30 p.m.: All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets ($20/$10)

July 15

7:30 p.m.: Toast Promotions.com Demo Derby ($20/$10)

July 16

7 p.m.: King Bros. Rodeo ($20/$10)

July 17

7 p.m.: Stone’s Farm Service Pro Stock Shoot-Out-NTPA Region 2, Tractor Pull (($20/$10)

July 18

7 p.m.: Southern Indiana Dirt Drags-Truck Drags ($15/$10)

July 19

6 to 8 p.m.: Rachel Holt music

8 to 10 p.m.: Sean Abbot music ($10 pits/free-will offering grandstands)

July 13

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Project entry (crafts, crocheting, knitting, needlework, ceramics, quilts, other quilted items, sewing, diamond art, woodworking, antiques, Showing Your Talent)

Noon: Judging of projects

July 14

9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Project entry (flowers, flower arrangements, plants, garden and food preservation)

Noon: Judging of projects

July 15

8:30 a.m.: Baby Show in the Farm & Home Building

July 17

10 a.m. to noon: Pie contest entry in the Farm & Home Building

Noon: Judging of pies

July 16

1 p.m.: Kids Pedal Tractor Pull on the east side of the Fair Headquarters Building

July 17

6:30 p.m.: Farm Bureau Frog Jumping Contest in the Farm & Home Building

RIDES SCHEDULE

Presale ride tickets are available at Napoleon State Bank locations, German American Bank, Vinyl Solutions, Sanders Market, Letts Hardware, Lowes Pellet & Grain, Game Plan, WTRE, Syd’s Florist & Wash & Clean, Decatur County REMC, TOPS Hardware, and Proman Staffing.

July 13

Thrifty Thursday: All rides take one ticket; starts at 6 p.m.

July 14

Carnival opens at 6 p.m.

July 15

Carnival opens at 5 p.m.

July 16

Community Appreciation Night: All rides are one ticket off regular price; starts at 5 p.m.

July 17

Family Day: All rides take one ticket; carnival opens at 5 p.m.

July 18

Two for Tuesday: Two people ride for the price of one; carnival opens at 6 p.m.

July 19

Last Blast: Opens at 6 p.m.

