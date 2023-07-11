GREENSBURG – The annual Decatur County Fair’s first official day is Thursday, July 13, and it runs through Wednesday, July 19, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, 1635 W. Park Road.
Admission to the fair is free, the fee for parking is $5, and the entry fee for the Baby Show is $5. Admission fees for track/grandstand events vary and are listed below.
July 13
10 a.m.: Dairy Goat Show
1 p.m.: Boer, Meat & Pygmy Goat Show, livestock pavilion
6 p.m.: 2023 Crowing of 4-H Royalty; presentation of Miss Decatur County & Court, Farm & Home Building
July 14
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show
11 a.m.: Dairy Show, livestock pavilion
5 p.m.: Swine Showmanship & County Born & Bred Show
July 15
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show
9 a.m.: Rabbit Show, rabbit barn
10 a.m.: Gilt/Barrow Swine Show, livestock pavilion
July 16
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Show
Noon: Sheep Show, livestock pavilion
5 p.m.: Fair Parade
July 17
9 a.m.: Beef Show, livestock pavilion
9 a.m.: Poultry Show, rabbit barn
2 p.m.: Mini 4-H Horse & Pony Show
7 p.m.: 4-H Fashion Review, Farm & Home Building
July 18
9 a.m.: Horse & Pony Fun Show
6:30 p.m.: Tom Swain Contest, livestock pavilion
July 19
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 4-H Auction Buyers Luncheon
1 p.m.: 4-H Sale Auction, livestock pavilion
7 to 9 p.m.: 4-H Project Pick-Up
July 13
7:30 p.m.: Wolf Bros. ATV Races ($15/$10)
July 14
7:30 p.m.: All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets ($20/$10)
July 15
7:30 p.m.: Toast Promotions.com Demo Derby ($20/$10)
July 16
7 p.m.: King Bros. Rodeo ($20/$10)
July 17
7 p.m.: Stone’s Farm Service Pro Stock Shoot-Out-NTPA Region 2, Tractor Pull (($20/$10)
July 18
7 p.m.: Southern Indiana Dirt Drags-Truck Drags ($15/$10)
July 19
6 to 8 p.m.: Rachel Holt music
8 to 10 p.m.: Sean Abbot music ($10 pits/free-will offering grandstands)
July 13
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Project entry (crafts, crocheting, knitting, needlework, ceramics, quilts, other quilted items, sewing, diamond art, woodworking, antiques, Showing Your Talent)
Noon: Judging of projects
July 14
9:30 to 11:30 a.m.: Project entry (flowers, flower arrangements, plants, garden and food preservation)
Noon: Judging of projects
July 15
8:30 a.m.: Baby Show in the Farm & Home Building
July 17
10 a.m. to noon: Pie contest entry in the Farm & Home Building
Noon: Judging of pies
July 16
1 p.m.: Kids Pedal Tractor Pull on the east side of the Fair Headquarters Building
July 17
6:30 p.m.: Farm Bureau Frog Jumping Contest in the Farm & Home Building
RIDES SCHEDULE
Presale ride tickets are available at Napoleon State Bank locations, German American Bank, Vinyl Solutions, Sanders Market, Letts Hardware, Lowes Pellet & Grain, Game Plan, WTRE, Syd’s Florist & Wash & Clean, Decatur County REMC, TOPS Hardware, and Proman Staffing.
July 13
Thrifty Thursday: All rides take one ticket; starts at 6 p.m.
July 14
Carnival opens at 6 p.m.
July 15
Carnival opens at 5 p.m.
July 16
Community Appreciation Night: All rides are one ticket off regular price; starts at 5 p.m.
July 17
Family Day: All rides take one ticket; carnival opens at 5 p.m.
July 18
Two for Tuesday: Two people ride for the price of one; carnival opens at 6 p.m.
July 19
Last Blast: Opens at 6 p.m.
