GREENSBURG – Federal grant writer/administrator Shannon McCleod and Decatur County Family YMCA Director Diane Hart-Dawson appealed to the Decatur County Commissioners Monday morning in a special public meeting, asking the county leaders to sponsor a grant to repair the roof of the Decatur County Family YMCA.
Recently, representatives from the DCFYMCA reached out to McLeod to assist them in finding government grants that could help them repair the roof.
The original DCFYMCA building opened in 2000, and soon thereafter learned that their building had a leak. In 2009, the roof was replaced.
When the new addition to the DCFYMCA was completed in 2019, some dips and soft spots were again found on the old roof, warranting another replacement.
“The roof is failing and will have to be replaced,” Hart-Dawson said. “We’ll have to take it all the way down to the decking.”
Hart-Dawson said that quotes for the project were close to $1 million and that the DCFYMCA didn’t have that much in their reserves. McLeod was consulted to see if there were any grants available from the government sector.
“What we are looking at is a grant available from the Office of Community and Rural Affairs for a public facility grant for $500,000 with a minimum of 10 percent match from the DCFYMCA.,” McLeod said, adding that the DCFYMCA preferred to supply at least a 50 percent match.
According to the rules of the grant, only a city, town or county government can apply, but, with a subrecipient contract agreement between the county and the DCFYMCA the funds could be used for the repair of the roof.
McLeod said she appealed to the county for the sponsorship and not the city because the DCFYMCA appeals to the entire county and not just the city of Greensburg.
“It just makes sense that the county be the applicant for the Y,” McCleod said.
She said that another rule of the grant was that the funds must be used for a facility that served a community with at least a 50 to 51 percent classified as a “low to moderate” income.
With Decatur County’s 38.1 percent in the “low to moderate” population, the DCFYMCA will conduct a 3 question customer survey and “hopefully, that will show that the DCFYMCA does have that 50 to 51 percent threshold,” McCleod said. “If we do not, then we just can’t move forward with the grant.”
McCleod said a proposal letter will be submitted to OCRA and if it is accepted the grant process could begin.
A budget for the $500,000 was presented as well as a timeline for the grant, including the proposal letter deadline of April 28.
At the end of June, the formal grant will be submitted and if the grant monies are available public bidding would be conducted for the work and the project could begin in November 2023.
The commissioners agreed to sponsor the grant as requested.
