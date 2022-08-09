GREENSBURG — Decatur County Community Foundation is proud to offer Fire Department Grants to local community and volunteer fire departments in Decatur County.
Each year, representatives from each department work together to determine the best allocation of the dollars available based on respective needs.
This year the Decatur County Community Foundation awarded grants to:
Decatur County Emergency Management Services for purchase of active violence PPE;
Letts Community Volunteer Fire Department for an ambulance cot power load system;
Adams Volunteer Fire Department for equipment upgrades, including coats, pants and boots;
Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department for rescue equipment;
Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department for truck and nozzle upgrades; and
Greensburg Fire Department for active violence protection and response equipment (vests, helmets).
Decatur County Community Foundation was able to grant $45,000 thanks to the generosity of the community.
To learn more about how donations to the Foundation make a forever-difference in the community, contact the Foundation at 812-662-6364 or at info@dccfound.org.
