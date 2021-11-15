GREENSBURG — Military personnel, active and retired, as well as civilians from all points in Decatur County came together Thursday to celebrate Veterans Day.
Vets living and deceased were thanked for their service in ways appropriate for their valor and selflessness.
North Decatur High School kicked off the weekend with a veteran’s breakfast, leading into their main service in the gymnasium.
North students and faculty celebrated veterans with musical presentations, touching poetry and speakers admonishing the call to duty and the sacrifices so many have made in the name of patriotism and civic duty.
NDHS Principal Debbie Reynolds, who is from a large family of active and retired members of the military, offered her unique perspective on duty to country to those in attendance.
Honor Society students offered their reflections and a moment of silence was observed followed by a rendition of “Taps” by Ty Pratt and a closing speech by North’s National Honor Society advisor Ernest Ruble.
Saturday morning, after vets were honored by the American Legion with a breakfast, parade-goers and veterans lined up for a parade that began at Gilliland-Howe Funeral Home and ended on the south side of the courthouse.
Colors were presented as the attendees joined voices reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and prayers of thanks and praise were spoken in a moving service. A very touching and nearly musically perfect “Taps” was played by veteran Debbie Taylor.
U.S. Marine Corps veteran Mark Carman offered his appraisal of the service.
“This is the citizens’ way of honoring veterans for the sacrifices we’ve made, whether it be the ultimate sacrifice or simply the sacrifice of being away from friends and family for our nation,” he said.
