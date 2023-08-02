Did you know the zinnia was the state flower from 1931 to 1957? I didn’t, but since Beverly and Larry Moore loaned me the book Hoosier Homestead I’ve learned some amazing things!
Say, did you know that the Say’s Firefly is the state insect?
Hoosier Homestead is published to honor Indiana’s farm legacy and celebrate the Hoosier Homestead Awards program and Indiana Generational Farming. Put more simply, it is an outstanding book that honors those families who have owned a farm for 100 years or more. Indiana has sure had its share, something near 6,000 known since it began in 1976. Decatur County has had about 80, but that is only so far. I know there is at least one with the date 1824. Imagine, 200 years old next year.
There are four new ones on the list this year.
This year those honored include the Bailey Homestead. Jessie Clark Bailey said her farm has been in the family since 1893 and was once owned by her grandparents Eva Hill and Emmett Clark. It has 120 acres and “planted in rotation; corn, wheat and clover. There were also dairy cows, beef cattle, swine and chickens.” The 120 acres is said to be small by today’s standards, but, said Jessie, “It remains beautiful and productive to this day.”
Another Decatur County Hoosier Homestead recipient this year is the Dickman – Saylor farm that has been in the family since 1880 when Alexander and Matthew Porter obtained it. The 50 acre farm is located in Washington Township. Originally corn and hay were raised to feed the cattle and hogs. Sarah Saylor’s mother, Mary M. Porter, was the fourth generation to live on the farm. When Mary died the farm was transferred to Sarah and her father Dennis R. Dickman. He has operated it since Mary’s death. The farm produces corn, soybeans, hay and he also raises feeder cattle. Sarah and Scott Saylor have two children: Connor and Rylan.
The third local Hoosier Homestead in Decatur county is the Eddelman, Holmes, Ritter, Cunningham family farm in Harper, which is located in Sandcreek Township. Forty acres of land for the first farm was purchased in 1855 by William Henry Eddelman for his son, who purchased an additional 80 acres in 1876 and another 40 acres in 1893. The railroad procured land from the family for $1. The five houses and a story became known as “Harper.” Corn, soybeans, wheat and rye were raised on the farm which fed the cattle, hogs, sheep and poultry. There were fruit trees and vegetable gardens. A new home was built by William and Linda Ritter Cunningham in 1879. The story ends thus: “Daniel Eddelman returned to his family here after captured by Indiana and held captive near Fort Wayne. Later he became the father of William Henry, who bought the first of our land.”
The fourth Hoosier Homestead in Decatur County is the McCoy farm that was established in 1824 when Andra McCoy came from Kentucky and started clearing the land for farming. His son, Sutherland McCoy, a Civil War veteran, was the second generation to continue farming the land and saw the construction of a home and several outbuildings. Then his son, representing the third generation, John McCoy, kept the farm going using tractors and other engine driven equipment. Fourth was John’s son, Sutherland Robbins “Sud” McCoy, who began the use of combines and building grain bins. His son, Scott McCoy, is the fifth generation and has converted the land from conventional tillage to no till farming and replaced several buildings with more functional ones. Scott’s sons, Ben and Kevin, have been keeping it going as the sixth generation.
There are a few more things that I can’t wait to share you next week. You probably know them, but I didn’t.
