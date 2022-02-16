GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital has been recognized as a 2022 Top 100 Critical Access Hospital, the only critical access hospital in the state of Indiana to make the list.
Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, this annual recognition program honors outstanding performance among the nation’s rural hospitals based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™.
“Being recognized as one of the Top 100 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation is a testament to the dedication of our entire team,” said Rex McKinney, President and CEO of Decatur County Memorial Hospital. “Our team is committed to providing exceptional quality care and serving our community. Being recognized nationally is an honor our entire team is proud of.”
The Top 100 Critical Access Hospital list is compiled using the Chartis Group’s Performance INDEX to objectively evaluate 36 rural-relevant indicators from publicly available datasets across eight pillars of performance including quality, outcomes, inpatient/outpatient market share, financials and patient perspectives.
The top performers on this list, including DCMH, are proven to be excelling in managing risk, securing better outcomes, increasing patient satisfaction, and operating at a lower cost than their peers.
“Despite unprecedented adversity, rural providers continue to display resiliency and a steadfast commitment to their communities,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader, The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Honoring the Top 100 is one of the highpoints of our year. We are delighted to recognize the exceptional performance and innovation of this year’s recipients, particularly in light of the extraordinary challenges facing America’s rural health safety net.”
“These recognitions were from the results achieved through what has been the most challenging few years for our employees, patients and community,” said Suki Wright, DCMH Executive Director of Quality and Compliance. “I am so incredibly proud of our team who continues to strive each day to improve the care we provide to all we serve.”
Over the course of the last 12 years, the INDEX has established itself as the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.
The INDEX is trusted by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across a variety of areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
