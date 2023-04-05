Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 74F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.