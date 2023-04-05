GREENSBURG - The Decatur County REMC Community Trust committee recently met to review Operation Roundup grant requests.
The committee awarded ten local organizations a total of $14,250 in grant funds from the Decatur County REMC Community Trust. Organizations receiving awards include:
• Decatur County 4 Kids-Prevent Child Abuse - $1,000 toward purchasing coats for their coat drive.
• Decatur County Parks and Recreation Department - $1,000 toward purchasing supplies for Camp Rainbow.
• Champions of Youth- $1,000 towards staffing costs to provide children of Decatur County with professionally supported mentoring services.
• Sardinia Baptist Church- $1,000 toward purchasing playground equipment for younger children for their public playground.
• Campbell Township Volunteer Fire Department- $2,000 toward purchasing struts to be used in keeping vehicles stable during extrication rescue efforts.
• Girls Inc. of Shelbyville & Shelby County- $1,000 toward purchasing materials for the Informed Together Program, including literature and personal hygiene kit supplies.
• Marion Township Volunteer Fire Department- $2,000 toward outfitting a newly purchased 2016 Ford truck with a camper shell and slide-out tray for equipment storage.
• South Decatur Elementary School- $2,250 toward purchasing trees for a nature area that is used for immersive learning.
• New Point Volunteer Fire Department-$2,000 funding for 3 pieces of needed equipment.
Transformer Nozzle System to extinguish battery fires, Pre-Con Suction Valve to aid in providing smooth and efficient water flow at fire scenes and a Pro/Pak Foam system to use on fires that can’t be extinguished using water alone.
• South Decatur Youth Football- $1,000 toward the purchase of new helmets.
DCREMC is proud to support our communities. One of the cooperative's principles is Concern for the Community, and DCREMC members demonstrate their commitment to giving back and making an impact through this program.
Operation Roundup is a member-funded program established to support local charitable organizations serving DCREMC members and communities.
When DCREMC members round up their bill to the next whole dollar each month, they are making a direct impact in their community.
With DCREMC’s Operation Roundup, a little change can do a lot. Since the program was established in 1999, DCREMC has awarded 314 grants totaling over $579,000.
Operation Roundup information and grant applications can be found on the DCREMC website, dcremc.com. Non-profit organizations may apply for the next grant cycle by July 31, 2023.
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, Indiana, is a member owned electric distribution cooperative serving 6,600+ members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties.
For more information about the cooperative, visit dcremc.com.
