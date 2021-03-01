GREENSBURG - Decatur County REMC (DCREMC) Community Trust committee met to review Operation Roundup grant requests. The committee awarded eight local organizations a total of $13,700 in grant funds from the DCREMC Community Trust. The work that each organization is doing in the community is very impactful and important for continued growth and sustainability.
Organizations receiving awards include:
- Greensburg Transitional Living Center - $2,000 – Equipment for meeting and counseling rooms
- St. Vincent DePaul Society Thrift Store - $1,500 – Food supplies for those in need
- Decatur County Family YMCA - $2,500 – STEM educational equipment (flight simulator)
- Milan Youth Basketball Programs - $1,000 – Equipment and materials youth basketball program
- Greensburg Community Bread of Life - $1,000 – Cardboard baler to help reduce waste from donations
- Foundation for Recovery - $2,000 – Building insulation for men’s recovery residence
- So Loved Clothing Closet - $2,700 – Shoes, socks, and undergarments for foster children and children in need
- Child Evangelism Fellowship of Indiana, Inc. - $1,000 – Funding for Camp Good News
DCREMC CEO, Brett Abplanalp, thanks each organization for their contributions and efforts throughout the community. Abplanalp also applauds the members of Decatur County REMC for their generosity and dedication to making our communities stronger.
“DCREMC is proud to support our communities. One of our cooperative principles is Concern for the Community, and our members demonstrate their commitment to giving back and making an impact through this program,” Abplanalp said.
Operation Roundup is a member-funded program established to support local charitable organizations serving DCREMC members and communities. When DCREMC members round up their bill to the next whole dollar each month, they are making a direct impact in their community. With DCREMC’s Operation Roundup, a little change can do a lot. Since the program was established in 1999, DCREMC has awarded 276 grants totaling over $517,000. Operation Roundup information and grant applications can be found on the DCREMC website, dcremc.com. Non-profit organizations may apply for the next grant cycle by July 31, 2021.
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, Indiana, is a member owned electric distribution cooperative serving 6,500+ members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties. For more information about the cooperative, visit dcremc.com.
-Information provided.
