GREENSBURG - Decatur County REMC (DCREMC) awarded eight local organizations with Operation Roundup grant funds from the DCREMC Community Trust. Due to COVID restrictions, DCREMC did not host a recognition breakfast to honor the recipients. The work that each organization is doing in the community is very impactful and important for continued growth and sustainability.
Organizations receiving funding this cycle include Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry (meat/game processing and donation to local food banks including the Greensburg Bread of Life), Youth to Yellowstone (educational trip for underserved students to Yellowstone National Park), Ripley County Humane Society (lawn maintenance equipment), Boyscouts Troop 634 (updates to correct mold and decay at meeting facility), Champions of Youth (portable building to support programs), Campbell Township VFD (purchase generator), Developmental Services Inc. (education and enrichment kits for Jennings County day program), Central House of Napoleon (building repair and instructional art and science classes for youth and adults).
DCREMC CEO, Brett Abplanalp, thanks each organization for their contributions and efforts throughout the community. “DCREMC is proud to support our communities. One of our cooperative principles is Concern for the Community, and our members demonstrate their commitment to giving back and making an impact through this program,” said Abplanalp.
Operation Roundup is a member-funded program established to support local charitable organizations serving DCREMC members and communities. When DCREMC members round up their bill to the next whole dollar each month, they are making a direct impact in their community. With DCREMC’s Operation Roundup, a little change can do a lot. Since the program was established in 1999, DCREMC has awarded 268 grants totaling over $500,000. Operation Roundup information and grant applications can be found on the DCREMC website, dcremc.com. Non-profit organizations can apply for the next grant cycle by January 31, 2021.
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, Indiana, is a member owned electric distribution cooperative serving 6,500+ members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties. For more information about the cooperative, visit dcremc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.