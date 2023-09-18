GREENSBURG – The Decatur County REMC Community Trust Committee recently met to review Operation Roundup grant requests.
The committee awarded nine local organizations a total of $14,500 in grant funds from the Decatur County REMC Community Trust.
Organizations receiving awards include:
• Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department – $2,500 to replace water rescue equipment.
• Otter Creek Township Volunteer Fire Department -$2,500 to replace and purchase new lights for helmets and jackets.
• Decatur County Community Schools – $2,000 to purchase emergency response guides for each classroom in four school buildings.
• Heart of the Tree City, Inc. DBA Main Street Greensburg -$1,000 funding to support and further develop the Facade Improvement Program for business properties in the historical district.
• Wreaths Across Ripley County – $2,000 funding to assist with costs of purchasing wreaths to put on veteran’s graves on National Wreath Day.
• Ripley County Humane Society – $500 to use toward expenses associated with veterinarian costs/bills which are not recoverable through adoption fees.
• Decatur County Sheriff’s Department -$1,000 to help fund the purchase of a Polaris Ranger for use with numerous functions.
• Decatur County Family YMCA -$500 to help fund lights for the outside community pickleball courts.
• Covenant Resources Miscarriage Ministry -$2,500 to help pay expenses associated with creating this non-profit. Funding to help get miscarriage supply totes into facilities and educating families regarding their options.
A press release regarding these grants states: Decatur County REMC is proud to support our communities. One of our cooperative principles is Concern for the Community, and our members demonstrate their commitment to giving back and making an impact through this program.
Operation Roundup is a member-funded program established to support local charitable organizations serving Decatur County REMC members and communities.
When Decatur County REMC members round up their bill to the next whole dollar each month, they are making a direct impact in their community.
With Decatur County REMC’s Operation Roundup, a little change can do a lot. Since the program was established in 1999, Decatur County REMC has awarded 323 grants totaling more than $594,000.
Operation Roundup information and grant applications can be found on the DCREMC website, dcremc.com.
Non-profit organizations may apply for the next grant cycle by Jan. 31, 2024.
