GREENSBURG – The Decatur County REMC Community Trust Committee recently met to review Operation Roundup grant requests and awarded 10 local organizations a total of $14,800 in grant funds.
Organizations receiving awards include:
• Greensburg Community Schools Champions Together: $1,000 toward purchasing uniforms and equipment for the Unified Track Meet at Greensburg Elementary School and to also assist with the Unified Bowling expenses at the local bowling alley;
• Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department: $3,300 to use toward PPE for firefighters (coat, pants w/suspender, gloves, boots, helmet, and gear bag);
• Ripley County Humane Society: $500 to use toward expenses associated with reconstruction of an outdoor exercise area for dogs;
• Boy Scouts of America Troop #500: $1,500 toward camping/outdoor gear for its membership;
• People Assisting Animals in Need (PAAIN): $1,000 toward veterinary expenses for animals;
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry: $1,500 toward supporting the “Meat” the Need program, which donates meat to hunger relief agencies serving Decatur, Jennings, Ripley, and Franklin counties;
• Greensburg Bread of Life: $1,500 toward purchasing a walkie pallet truck to aid in unloading and moving donated food from transport vehicles;
• Main Street Westport: $1,000 toward helping cover expenses for this year’s fall festival;
• Speranza Inc.: $2,000 toward purchasing new bunkbeds for the residents to replace broken ones; and,
• Developmental Services Inc.: $1,500 toward the purchase and installation of a SmartBoard system to be used by clients at the Decatur County Day Program location.
In a news release provided to the Daily News, DCREMC said it is proud to support local communities, and noted that one of the organization’s cooperative principles is Concern for the Community.
Operation Roundup is a member-funded program established to support local charitable organizations serving DCREMC members and communities.
When DCREMC members round up their bill to the next whole dollar each month, they are making a direct impact in their community.
Since the program was established in 1999, DCREMC has awarded 304 grants totaling over $565,000.
Operation Roundup information and grant applications can be found on the DCREMC website, dcremc.com.
Non-profit organizations may apply for the next grant cycle by January 31, 2023.
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative serving 6,600+ members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties.
For more information about the cooperative, visit dcremc.com.
