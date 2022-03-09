GREENSBURG - The Decatur County REMC Community Trust Committee has awarded nine local organizations a total of $17,000 in grant funds from the DCREMC Community Trust Inc. through Operation Roundup.
DCREMC believes each organization’s work is vital for continued growth and sustainability within the community.
Organizations receiving awards include:
Greensburg Fire Department - $2,500 towards the purchase of a water rescue boat;
Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp- $1,000 for supplies for ladies’ retreat;
Inclusion Park Committee - $2,500 for purchasing equipment for Inclusion Park at Rebekah Park in Greensburg;
So Loved Clothing Closet - $2,500 towards large capacity washer, dryer, shoes, socks, and underwear for children in need;
Youth to Yellowstone- $1,000 funding for equipment needed to send youth to Yellowstone;
Marion Township VFD - $1,849 for funding to update equipment on a used rescue truck, gas detector meter, cut off saw kit;
Delaware Community VFD Inc. - $1,810 for funding to upgrade hose on their engine;
South Decatur Elementary School - $2,841 for funding to rebuild the bridge in the outdoor lab; and,
Child Evangelism Fellowship of Indiana, Inc.- $1,000 in funding for items for Camp Good News.
DCREMC CEO Brett Abplanalp thanks each organization for its tremendous work.
Additionally, Abplanalp applauds the members of Decatur County REMC for their generosity and support for our local communities.
“DCREMC is honored to serve our area. Concern for the Community is a cooperative principle of ours, and our members consistently demonstrate their dedication to their community’s overall growth and success,” Abplanalp said.
Operation Roundup is a member-funded program established to support local charitable organizations serving DCREMC members and communities. When DCREMC members round up their bill to the next whole dollar each month, they directly impact their community; a few extra cents can make a remarkable impact.
Since the program was established in 1999, DCREMC’s Operation Roundup has awarded 294 grants totaling over $550,000.
Operation Roundup information and grant applications can be found on the DCREMC website, dcremc.com/operation-roundup-grants.
Non-profit organizations may apply for the next grant cycle by July 31, 2022.
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, is a member owned electric distribution cooperative serving 6,500+ members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties. For more information about the cooperative, visit dcremc.com.
