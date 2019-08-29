GREENSBURG — The Decatur County REMC recently awarded Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a grant from the Operation Roundup Community Trust to be used to serve Decatur County residents. These funds will help Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry pay processing fees for large game and livestock donations within this area.
There are many Hoosiers out there who are working full-time, trying to pay their bills and cannot afford to put enough food on the table to feed their families. According to the latest Feeding America Map the Meal Gap report, a third of Indiana residents who are food insecure can’t qualify for assistance. Protein is an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain.
Those affected by food insecurity are often at high-risk for obesity and diet-related diseases due to the lack of quality in the foods that they can afford. Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry asks area hunters and farmers to take their large game or livestock to a participating meat processor where the donation is processed, packaged and frozen (at no cost to the donor). Local hunger-relief agencies are contacted for pick up and distribution of this nutritious protein back into the community.
“Protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain. Our goal is to provide this protein-packed meat to hunger-relief agencies within Indiana to assist those in need of additional food services. Getting groceries at local food banks and pantries guarantees healthy meals for families when they need extra help. This program works to ensure that these agencies have meat, allowing them to provide fresh nutritious protein for hungry local families. This effort will help build stronger, healthier communities by meeting a basic need – reducing food insecurity and empowering people by getting them back on track to hunger-free, independent living.” said Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
More than 300,000 Indiana children have no idea where their next meal is coming from.
“The grant provided by the Decatur County REMC Operation Roundup Community Trust will pay to process over 800 pounds of donated large game and livestock – providing almost 3,300 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies to residents in need within their communities,” said Treesh. In the last eight years, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has helped to distribute approximately 1.4 million pounds of meat to Indiana food banks, providing over 5.5 million meals to Hoosiers in need. “To date, we have 87 participating meat processors working throughout Indiana to aid us in our mission and to ensure residents in need are served,” shared Amber Zecca, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Over the last year, this program was able to process over 2,000 pounds for Decatur County. This nutritious protein was given to and distributed by Greensburg Community Bread of Life, St. Mary’s Pantry, and Westport Christian Church – providing over 6,500 more meals!”
On average, the cost of this donated meat is about $1.30 per pound, which is less than $.30 per meal!
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is accepting donations to fund our “Meat” the Need program throughout Indiana and is continuously looking for volunteers to help us in our efforts to feed the hungry and reduce hunger issues throughout Indiana.
For more information on the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry program, its services and to find participating meat processors in your area, or to find out how you can help, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
