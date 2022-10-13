GREENSBURG –Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has received a $1,500 award from Operation Roundup through the Decatur County REMC to support its “Meat” the Need initiative.
According to Feeding America, approximately 12,200 residents of Decatur, Franklin, Jennings and Ripley counties regularly struggle with food insecurity – nearly 30% of which are children.
Debra Treesh, Executive Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said that the funds received will be used to pay processing fees on over 1,000 pounds of donated livestock and deer, with the meat being given to hunger-relief agencies serving food-insecure residents within the four counties served by the Decatur County REMC.
“Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities and these agencies continue to face increased demand due to the lasting effects of the 2020 pandemic,” Katie DeForest, Fund Development Director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, said. “Protein is one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now with the rising cost of groceries.”
“This generous grant through Operation Roundup will allow us to continue and expand on our mission of hunger relief by providing over 4,000 more meals through local hunger relief agencies. We are so grateful for the continued support of our efforts in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger.” said Debra Treesh.
To donate, farmers and hunters just need to take their livestock or deer to a local participating meat processor (call ahead to schedule livestock). After processing, local food banks and pantries are called to pick up the donation. There is absolutely no charge to the livestock and deer donors.
For a list of participating meat processors, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
About Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has paid to process almost 2 million pounds of meat – providing over 8 million meals. Partnering with 85 meat processors statewide, the organization gives approximately 250,000 pounds of meat annually to an average of 600 hunger relief agencies throughout Indiana. Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry accepts donations and is always looking for volunteers to help in efforts to reduce food insecurity throughout Indiana.
For more information, visit www.HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org or call (260)233-1444.
