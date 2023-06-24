GREENSBURG – Decatur County Rural Electric Membership Cooperative hosted members at their annual meeting on Friday, June 16, at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
Eight hundred fifty members were served a fried chicken dinner prepared by CPs Tavern followed by ice cream from Hillbilly Corner.
After members ate, they visited vendor booths from Lohrum Electrical, Koenig Equipment, Stone’s Farm Service and Hoosier Energy.
Next, they stopped by to see DCREMC’s lineman Collin Crabtree, who shared his experience bringing electricity to a village in Guatemala.
Members were also treated to a live line demonstration and got to see electric vehicles.
On their way out, some members took a break and rocked in chairs borrowed from Vinyl Solutions Unlimited while chatting with their CEO.
Children in attendance made solar jars or bird feeders at the Little Crew Corner and were treated to a high ride on a bucket truck.
Members in attendance were also given a $10 bill credit and the opportunity to win prizes valued more than $2,600.
“It was truly a great day for our members, and we enjoyed the opportunity to build relationships with all. I appreciate the employees and our business partners that helped make this such a great event!” DCREMC CEO Bret Abplanalp said.
District 3
Elected: Steve Nobbe – 860 votes
Steve Kinker – 197 votes
Jeff Lawrence – 672 votes
District 4
Elected: Steve AmRhein – 1,007 votes
Jeff Springmeyer – 710 votes
District 7
Elected: Jason Barnhorst – 1,012 votes
Ted Hahn – 708 Votes
District 2
Elected: Wayne Geis – 1,037 votes
Dave Moore – 614 votes
District 4
Elected: Ed Hodson – 956 Votes
Robert DeHoff – 692 votes
District 5
Elected: Beth AmRhein – 961 votes
Bryan Moore – 687 votes
District 6
Elected: Joe Diekhoff – 857 votes
Jeff Evans – 780 votes
