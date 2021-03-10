GREENSBURG – Decatur County REMC recently hosted a class of Greensburg Community High School students.
Line Superintendent Pat Nobbe, and lineman Brian AmRhein shared how the electric utility industry operates from energy generation to distribution and beyond. Students also were introduced to tools, equipment, and necessary training required for lineman.
“Decatur County REMC is proud to partner with our local school systems to educate students about electric safety, career opportunities, and the value of the cooperative in our community,” said Rachel Sullivan, Corporate Relations Manager for DCREMC.
DCREMC has a long history of supporting and advocating for the community’s youth through programs like Touchstone Energy Camp, Youth Tour to Washington DC, Calendar of Student Art, and by supporting our local Champions of Youth, Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts, Decatur County Parks and Recreation, Decatur County Family YMCA, Girl’s Inc., 4-H, and more. “We encourage teachers, club leaders, and program administrators to reach out for educational or partnership opportunities for your groups,” said Sullivan.
