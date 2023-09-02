Collin Crabtree, Larry Downey and Joe Vanderbur from Decatur County REMC competed at the Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo held Aug. 24 and 25 in Danville.
Collin placed Third Overall in the Individual Events.
The two-day event showcased the skills and safety training of electric cooperative lineworkers.
Decatur County REMC sent one team and one individual to the state competition.
The linemen competed in events that test skills such as pole climbing, hurt man rescue and safely changing electric line hardware.
A total of 28 teams and 102 individuals from 24 Indiana electric cooperatives competed in this year’s event.
“We’re so proud of our linemen who competed in this year’s rodeo,” said Brett Abplanalp, Decatur County REMC CEO. “Our linemen have a lot of pride in the work they do. They demonstrated those skills and their dedication to that work definitely showed.”
The Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo recognizes and rewards excellence in safety, skill and knowledge in the lineworker field.
Official results from the 2023 Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo will be posted at https://goiec.org/INLinemanRodeo.
