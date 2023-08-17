Decatur County REMC linemen will compete at the Indiana Electric Cooperative Lineman Rodeo Aug. 24 and 25 at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds in Danville.
The two-day, family-friendly event showcases the skills and safety training of electric cooperative lineworkers.
The rodeo includes competitive events for apprentices, journeyman lineworkers and teams of three. Lineworkers will be tested on skills such as pole climbing, hurt man rescue and safely changing electric line hardware, recognizing and rewarding excellence in safety, skill and knowledge.
Decatur County REMC will send one team and one individual to the state competition. A total of 28 teams and 102 individuals from 24 Indiana electric cooperatives will compete in this year’s event.
The following linemen are representing Decatur County REMC at the rodeo:
• Collin Crabtree, Lineman
• Larry Downey, Lineman
• Joe Vanderbur, Lineman
“This event allows our linemen to refine and demonstrate the skills needed to safely perform as a lineman,” said Brett Abplanalp, CEO. “Decatur County REMC linemen have a lot of pride in the work they do and it’s great they are able to demonstrate these skills in a competitive environment.”
The rodeo begins Thursday, Aug. 24, with opening ceremonies at 8 a.m., and the individual and team events at 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The event continues Friday with a Lineman Memorial at 8 a.m. and team events running from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
On Aug. 24, the event will include a kids’ zone, with activities, face painting and a shaved ice truck from noon to 4 p.m.
Attendance to the event is free and open to the public. Entrance to the event will be located at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds Gate 5 off N. County Road 200 E.
Information provided
