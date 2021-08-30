GREENSBURG - Decatur County REMC is opening its community room from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for the next two weeks to assist local students needing internet access.
The open e-learning hours are intended to help students and families in the community needing internet access or a quiet, safe place to work as a result of Greensburg Community School’s announcement to move to virtual learning for the next two weeks.
Students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and space is limited. No reservation is required.
DCREMC will accommodate on a first come, first served basis.
While masks are not required, COVID precautions are recommended.
“DCREMC’s mission is to provide reliable, affordable, friendly service to our members and communities, and we see this as a unique opportunity to deliver on our mission” said Rachel Sullivan, Corporate Relations Manager for DCREMC. “We care about our students, families, and school systems and are proud to be a supportive community partner."
