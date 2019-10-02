GREENSBURG -- Decatur County REMC (DCREMC) recently recognized eight local organizations upon receiving Operation Roundup grant funds from the DCREMC Community Trust.
DCREMC CEO Brett Abplanalp thanked each organization for their contributions and efforts throughout the community.
“DCREMC is proud to support our communities. One of our cooperative principles is 'Concern for the Community,' so we love giving back and helping make an impact through this program,” said Abplanalp.
Each organization shared information about their purpose and the project or program in which the Operation Roundup funds will support.
Organizations receiving funding this cycle include South Decatur Elementary, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, Totes for Tots and Teens, St. Vincent DePaul Society Thrift Store, Ivy Tech Foundation/Greensburg Community High School, Greensburg Adult Center, Developmental Services, Inc., and the Town of New Point.
Operation Roundup is a member-funded trust established to support local charitable organizations serving DCREMC members and communities.
When DCREMC members round up their bill to the next whole dollar each month, they are making a direct impact in their community.
With DCREMC’s Operation Roundup, a little change can do a lot. Since the program was established in 1999, DCREMC has awarded 248 grants totaling over $460,000.
Operation Roundup information and grant applications can be found on the DCREMC website, dcremc.com.
Non-profit organizations can apply for the next grant cycle by Jan. 31, 2020.
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, Indiana, is a member owned electric distribution cooperative serving 6,500+ members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties.
For more information about the cooperative, visit dcremc.com
