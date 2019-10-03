GREENSBURG — Decatur County REMC (DCREMC) Director Jason Barnhorst successfully completed requirements to earn the National Rural Electric Association (NRECA) Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD) designation.
The first part of NRECA’s three-part Director Education Program, the CCD program consists of five courses that focus on basic governance knowledge and the essential skills required of cooperative directors. The CCD prepares directors to fulfill their fiduciary duty as elected officials serving on behalf of their membership. Upon completion of all five CCD courses, directors are awarded the Credentialed Cooperative Director Certificate by NRECA.
Elected Director of District 7 in March 2017, Barnhorst has worked hard to learn and complete coursework, within his first term, to gain a greater understanding of the cooperative business and director responsibilities. Barnhorst was able to complete his coursework locally through Indiana Electric Cooperatives.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve my community and this organization,” said Barnhorst. “Obtaining this certification and my commitment to continue with the next level of education, allows me to make informed and objective decisions on behalf of the membership.” Barnhorst adds, “I intend to continue serving the DCREMC members upon reelection in June 2020.”
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, Indiana, is a member owned electric distribution cooperative serving 6,500+ members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties. For more information about the cooperative, visit dcremc.com.
Information provided
