GREENSUBRG - Decatur County REMC along with other Indiana electric cooperatives and their statewide magazine, Indiana Connection, are accepting applications for awards that recognize the community spirit of Indiana’s youth.
The Youth Power and Hope Awards program honors Indiana students in fifth through eighth grades who are leaders in their communities.
Up to five qualified candidates will be selected to receive $500 and be featured in Indiana Connection, among other highlights.
“One of the founding principles of Decatur County REMC is a commitment to community,” said Brett Abplanalp, CEO of Decatur County REMC. “We are proud to be a part of recognizing the community service efforts of our youth.”
Past award recipients include students who have initiated a coat drive for the underprivileged, supported patients at Riley Hospital for Children, worked with special needs children, volunteered at a local animal shelter, raised money for the American Cancer Society, and more.
Applicants must submit an online application at indianaconnection.org/youthpowerandhope.
When doing so, applicants will be asked to provide examples of and information about their community service activities, share any relevant photos, and list references who may be contacted for additional information.
Deadline for entries is Monday, Oct. 3.
Decatur County REMC, located in Greensburg, Ind., is an electric utility cooperative serving over 6,700 members in Bartholomew, Decatur, Franklin, Jennings, Ripley, and Rush counties, and it maintains over 1,060 miles of line.
For more information about the cooperative, visit www.dcremc.com.
