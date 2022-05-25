DECATUR COUNTY — Residents of Decatur County may have been surprised to see increased property taxes this year.
Local resident Bob Knueven contacted the Daily News with questions after his taxes increased by more than $450 compared to last year; $356 of the increase was listed under the taxing authority of Decatur County Community School Corporation.
There are five taxing authorities listed on local property tax forms: Contractual, County, School, Solid Waste and Township. In Knueven’s case, each authority increased from 2021 to 2022. Four of the five increased between 17 and 19%, but school taxes increased 49.25%.
At a recent Decatur County Council meeting, Council President Danny Peters explained the property tax rate in comparison to every $100 in assessed value.
“Property tax is 19 cents a hundred,” Peters said. “This [school tax] is from 2018. Their Capital Improvement from 2018 was supposed to kick in during 2020 but it didn’t hit until 2021.”
Decatur County Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Jarrod Burns explained the school corporation had a facility study in 2017 in which engineers investigated every square foot of all four schools.
“We had a rather lengthy list of things that needed improvements and a short time to do it,” Dr. Burns said. “The plumbing alone was $2 to 3 million. We spent close to $5 million in each school for a total of $20 million.”
After holding the required public hearings with all involved parties available to answer questions and offer explanations, electrical, plumbing and other necessary foundational improvements were made to each school throughout the 2018-2019 school year. The project had unanimous support from the school board. This work, while expensive, was necessary to keep these schools operational and safe for the students and faculty, Dr. Burns indicated.
“The other interesting thing about this is that at the time of 2019, out of 289 school districts in the state, we were the 8th lowest [school taxing authority],” Dr. Burns said. “This added 20 cents onto our tax rate and we are still the 30th lowest.”
Decatur County Auditor Janet Chadwell explained that there are specific steps taxing authorities have to take in order to be included on the tax roll and these steps likely caused the delay between the project and the tax increase.
Additionally, increasing market value and property value played roles in the assessor’s office valuation of local properties. This “perfect storm” of factors allowed for a more dramatic increase in property taxes than Decatur County residents have seen in the past several years.
Individuals interested in comparing their property taxes over the years can visit http://decaturcounty16.us/ where Decatur County property taxes are listed all the back to 2007.
