DECATUR COUNTY - The Decatur County Community Schools Board of Education conducted a special meeting Wednesday evening for a budget hearing as well as regular business.
The total DCCS 2024 budget estimate as advertised is $26,351,457. The public hearing had no questions or comments from members of the public or board members.
During the regular meeting following the budget hearing, Melissa Leap was officially appointed as Corporation Treasurer with a $100,000 bond, marking the end of Weedie Smith's tenure. Superintendent Jarrod Burns and the board invited Smith's friends and family to attend the meeting as a surprise and offered snacks and drinks immediately following the meeting.
"I just want to say thank you and the corporation thanks you for all that you have done," Superintendent Burns said. "We're very, very lucky to have had you and I hope you still come around."
The first reading of NEOLA policy updates was heard and the 2023-2024 Re-Entry Plan was approved. Only the dates changed on the Re-Entry Plan and minor grammatical changes were made to the NEOLA policy.
In other news, Elizabeth Klines and Bailey Ebbing were appointed to North Decatur as Instructional Assistants.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 13, at North Decatur Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.