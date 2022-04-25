GREENSBURG – In an effort to inform the voters of Decatur County about the upcoming primary election, the Daily News asked local candidates to reply to the following questions. Answers have not been edited.
Name: John Organist, currently a Sergeant with the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Office sought: Decatur County Sheriff
Political affiliation: Republican
I am a Westport Town Council board member, an active member of the Greensburg FOP Lodge 104, and a member of Westport Christian Church. My wife, Amanda, and I live in Westport and have three children, two large puppies, and enjoy spending time on our farm.
Qualifications/Experience: I have over 11 years of experience in law enforcement serving the communities of Hope, Westport and Decatur County. I also have 17 years prior manufacturing/management experience in the private sector before starting my law enforcement career. I currently serve as a field-training officer, field training program coordinator, defensive tactics instructor, Taser and Pepper Ball instructor and shift supervisor.
Primary Issues to address: As Sheriff, my goal will be to achieve a highly respected law enforcement agency focused on the citizens of Decatur County. I will start with internal leadership by reviewing, assigning and outlining not only responsibilities but also teaching the leaders accountability and ownership. I will expect those leaders to do the same with the staff they lead continually developing new leaders even without rank.
I want to build up the training program for both road and detention deputies. Expand evidence-based training scenarios focusing on defensive tactics techniques. Each deputy’s specific talents will be identified and supported to develop a department of highly trained, empowered employees capable of handling the ever-changing needs of our department and community.
I plan to review employee retention and determine how to prevent turnover. Training costs can exceed the salary for an employee for an entire year and take other employees away from necessary functions for extended periods. Employees who feel appreciated and valued tend to perform at higher levels, buy in to the vision, communicate effectively, and have respect for their leadership.
I will also work to identify and repair any broken external agency relationships. I will work to build and strengthen current relationships and work towards joint agency task forces to share and act on intelligence. These relationships are vitally important to deterring, solving, and prosecuting crimes.
Current Inmate programs including HSE, MRT and REC will continue at the Detention Center. It is also necessary to expand our offerings to include other chemical addition programs, life skills and job training.
I will study and work towards improving budget shortfalls in vital areas. Because Decatur County is so small, the tax base and available funds make it difficult to have not only all the wants and wishes of the Sheriff but the citizens of Decatur County as well. It is important to make sure funds are managed closely and applied properly.
As Sheriff, I will work diligently to gain the respect of my staff and deputies and let them know they are valued. Our mission will be clearly outlined, and their experience, knowledge and input will be trusted to accomplish it. Trusted, trained, informed and involved employees will provide exceptional service to the Citizens of Decatur County.
How do I envision my working relationship with my opponent if elected? My working relationship with my opponent hasn’t changed during the primary and wouldn’t change if elected. Despite seeking the same position, we have maintained a healthy working relationship and, as members of our community have seen, when we have seen each other at events we speak with and respect each other. I would look forward to continue working with him as a member of our Prosecutors Team knowing myself and our Deputies would have a continued valuable resource.
