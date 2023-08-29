INDIANAPOLIS – A couple of Tree City Barkers 4-H members found success at the Indiana State Fair Dog Show.
Blaine Wagner and his dog Molly competed in the Excellence Agility Division, the most advanced level of agility offered at the State Fair.
Agility winners are chosen on accuracy and speed.
Blaine and Molly were the Excellence Division Champions for the third year in a row!
Jessa Wagner and her dog Zoey competed in Advanced B agility, the second most advanced agility division.
Jessa and Zoey were Reserve Champion in Advanced B agility.
Blaine and Molly were also Reserve Division Champion in 4B Obedience. Some exercises in this class involve the stand-down-sit from a distance, retrieve over the jump, broad jump and healing off leash.
Jessa and Zoey placed 4th in 3B Obedience. This class involves healing off leash, down on recall, retrieving the dumbbell, and stand for exam.
Blaine won the Top Dog competition for the senior division. The Top Dog event is a knowledge-based skillathon test.
Both teams also placed well in showmanship. Blaine placed 15th and Jessa placed 21st in showmanship out of all 9th to 12th graders.
In addition, Blaine was one of three 10 year 4-H members honored for showing all 10 years at the Indiana State Fair Dog Show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.