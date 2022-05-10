GREENSBURG - The Decatur County United Fund awarded $29,545 in special grants to 12 organizations at its April board of director’s meeting.
The 2022 special grants were awarded due to the success of the 2021 Campaign. The grants provide funding for short-term projects or one-time expenses that will have a positive impact in the community.
“The amount of this year’s grants shows the benefit of giving to the Decatur County United Fund, but also how much more we can do with additional dollars from the campaign,” Decatur County United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham said. “Each agency was eligible to receive up to $3,000. These dollars are very beneficial to the many non-profits that applied. Budget cuts and other reductions in funding are a constant struggle for many agencies.”
Special grant dollars are in addition to the regular community investment/allocation given to the many funded partners of the Decatur County United Fund.
The 2022 special grant recipients are Advocates for Children, $3,000 for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for mileage reimbursement; Champions of Youth, $1,500 for Plant a Seed Harvest a Future Project; Greensburg Community Bread of Life, $2,500 for supplies; Carousel Play and Learn Center, $2,568 for new light tables for the classrooms; Catch-A-Ride, $3,000 for fuel purchases in Decatur County; Children’s Advocacy Center, $3,000 for startup costs for the Education Specialist that will be located in the Greensburg office; Community Healthcare Clinic, $2,000 for salaries; Girl Scouts, $2,500 for operating expenses in Decatur County; Our Hospice of Decatur, $3,000 to help offset the salary for their one full-time chaplain at the Greensburg/Decatur County location.
Additionally, Human Services received $2,000 to purchase food for the local food pantry; Speranza House received $2,977 to purchase “Living in Balance” curriculum for their residents to help reduce recidivism; and Decatur County Family YMCA received $1,500 for equipment to install a virtual system.
Decatur County United Fund will continue to provide additional special grant opportunities when and if the fundraising campaign exceeds its goal.
To make a contribution to the Decatur County United Fund, mail your donation made payable to the Decatur County United Fund to: 108 S. Broadway, Suite 1, Greensburg, IN.
Check the DCUF website at www.dcuf.com for more info.
