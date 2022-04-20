The Decatur County United Fund (DCUF), founded in May 1957, initially sought to provide a united effort for securing funding for various charitable, health and civic projects in the community. Continuing its mission of “Together Building Hope, Health, & Stability for Our Community,” the DCUF strives to provide funding to support local non-profit agencies throughout the county.
“The Decatur County United Fund is proud to be celebrating 65 years of dedicated service to our community,” Joane Cunningham, DCUF Executive Director, said. “It is exciting for us to look back over our 65-year history, remembering those individuals involved in our organization over the years, celebrating the progress we’ve made, and looking forward to the years to come.”
Over the past 14 years, the DCUF has evolved from its roots as simply a fundraising organization, to an organization that also serves as a community organizer; mobilizing businesses, organizations, community leaders, and local residents to expand opportunities for people to succeed.
In recent years, the United Fund has identified community needs and added initiatives to address those needs. These include Camp Invention – a STEM camp for youth, Moral Reconation Therapy – for those incarcerated, Governor’s Work Ethic Certification – youth development and workforce readiness, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – early education for infants/youth, and more.
In 1957, following months of preparation and many meetings, the first DCUF Board of Directors was appointed. Founding members included Hartford Sallee, Leland S. Taylor, Al Page and W. Lowell Headlee, each being appointed to serve a one year term. Wallis W. Wood, Robert D. Platt, Rev. Stanley M. Dodgson and Ed R. Neimeyer were each appointed to a two year term with Ralph E. Ponsler, Charles Newlon, Hubert E. Wickens and Walter B. Lowe serving a three year term. With progress and updates, their vision for the organization continues today led by many generous, community minded volunteers.
The 2022 DCUF Board of Directors carry on that proud 65-year tradition. Directors include Scott Wesseler, President; Suzanne Horan, First Vice President; Taryn Owens, Second Vice President; and Jayne McCleland, Secretary/Treasurer. In addition, Brett Abplanalp, Sue Auffenberg, Amy Bray, Sally Cuskaden, Blake O’Mara, Nick Wallpe, and Matt Weber serve as board members.
Today, the DCUF Board of Directors also includes a student representative from each of the three area high schools including Paige Wesseler, North Decatur High School; Jack Hamilton, South Decatur High School; and Jessica Williams, Greensburg Community High School.
Hartford Sallee served as the first President of the United Fund in 1957 with Charles Newlon leading the organization’s efforts as the first Campaign Chair with a lofty goal of raising $54,544. The community has grown over the years, and the United Fund Campaign has grown too, continually striving to meet community needs. In 2022, the United Fund Campaign, led by the Board of Directors, raised a total of $605,514; just shy of the $610,000 record in 2018.
Much has changed over the past 65 years, but one thing remains a constant. The success of the DCUF and its ability to continue to provide funding for valuable programs and services in our community is due to the dedicated service of many talented people. Today, as in 1957, the generosity and dedication of individuals, businesses, and corporations in our community contribute to a future of innovation, continued impact and a thriving DCUF. There is no doubt; the same will be true over the course of the next 65 years.
The $65 for the 65th Anniversary challenge is happening now through May 6. Through a pledge of $65 to help support 16 nonprofits, participants will be in the drawing for a basket of Decatur County goodies. The value of the basket is $225 and the winner will be announced on May 6.
Your ONE gift helps the following funded partners of DCUF: Advocates for Children, American Red Cross, Carousel Play and Learn Center, Catch A Ride, Champions of Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana, Community Healthcare Clinic, Decatur County Youth Baseball, Girl Scouts, Greensburg Community Bread of Life, Head Start, Human Services, Our Hospice, Rural Works Program, Speranza House, and Decatur County YMCA.
