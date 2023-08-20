GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund has received a $75,000 contribution from Honda to address education, health and financial stability for the Decatur County community.
“This contribution will enable Decatur County United Fund to ensure services for individuals trying to meet their basic needs,” Decatur County United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham said. “Sixteen non-profits provide resources addressing tough issues like food insecurity, bereavement, transportation, early education programs, services for children who have experienced child abuse or witnessed the abuse, mentoring, health and dental services, disaster services and educational training, recovery and substance abuse services, domestic violence services, and so much more. With 34% of Decatur County households unable to afford many basic needs, this valuable contribution will help with all these resources.”
The DCUF raises funds each year to support community programs and services.
These funds help the most vulnerable residents and provide life-saving assistance to those in emergency situations, helping those in need survive today so they can thrive tomorrow, Cunningham said.
The $75,000 contribution will get DCUF that much closer to its 2023 Team United – Hope for Our Community campaign goal of $545,000.
“Honda has supported Decatur County United Fund for 15 years. Corporate giving is a true testament to their commitment to the community,” Cunningham said. “Thank you! Honda’s leadership and support are very much appreciated by the Decatur County United Fund. Working together, we can do so much more!”
“We are proud to continue our support of the Decatur County United Fund,” Roxanna Metz, Indiana Auto Plant Co-Lead, said. “Honda cares about the communities in which we live and work and has supported the United Fund campaign since plant start-up, 15 years ago. By partnering with the United Fund, Honda can maximize the impact of our contribution to ensure that needs are being met in our community.”
