GREENSBURG – The United Fund is pleased to welcome two very energetic students to their Board of Directors. Both students will serve a two-year term starting in June 2022.
Cooper Williams from Greensburg Community High School is currently involved in Junior Optimist Club, SADD Club, Academic Team, Mayor’s Youth Council, Jazz Band, indoor drumline, and marching band. He is also a former class officer and student council member.
Arden Muckerheide will represent North Decatur High School on the United Fund Board of Directors. Her involvement includes being a member of FFA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Catholic Youth Organization, Volleyball, 4-H, National Honor Society and the Decatur County Cattleman’s Association.
“They will gain greater knowledge of board governance, policies, procedures, finance, and our community during their tenure on the Decatur County United Fund board,” Joane Cunningham, Executive Director for Decatur County United Fund, said.
For more information, contact Cunningham at 821-663-3342, unitedfunddc@etczone.com or visitwww.dcuf.com.
