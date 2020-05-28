GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds Decatur County residents that in-person absentee voting is currently taken place at the Greensburg Learning Center, 422 E. Central Ave., Greensburg.
Voting started May 26 and will continue until noon Monday (June 1).
Tuesday to Friday voting hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday (May 30) voting is from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday (June 1) voting is from 8 a.m. to noon.
Roberts also reminds voters to bring a valid I.D.
The 2020 primary election takes place Tuesday (June 2). Local polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Visit www.decaturcounty.in.gov or Decatur County Clerk’s Office on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.