GREENSBURG – As was reported in Thursday’s Daily News, mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus have recently been detected in multiple locations throughout Decatur County.
That story indicated that officials with the Decatur County Department of Health have advised that three pools of West Nile virus positive mosquitoes have been identified locally.
Department of Health Director Sean Durbin said the pools were tested by the Indiana Department of Health.
“They notify us of the detection but not the location of the pools,” Durbin said. “The specific locations are not especially relevant. Detection in even one pool would indicate virus in our area.”
Durbin said that because of the rain patterns we have seen this year, Decatur County is seeing a large increase in mosquito populations.
“This is a prime time for mosquitoes in our area and the Culex pipiens species that carries West Nile virus,” Durbin said. “It is not unexpected. We will probably see many more counties with positivity for the virus.”
Even without detection of the virus, Durbin again emphasized that the following steps should be taken to help reduce the chances of coming into contact with the it:
• Avoid being outdoors during prime mosquito biting times (dusk to dawn) when possible.
• Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-methane-diol to clothes and exposed skin.
• Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas.
• Treat clothing and outdoor gear with 0.5% permethrin if camping or spending extended periods of time outdoors.
• Make sure all windows and doors have screens, and that all screens are in good repair.
• Reduce mosquito breeding on and around your property.
To reduce mosquito breeding, homeowners can take these actions:
• Get rid of old tires, tin cans, or other containers that can hold water. Even a small bucket that has stagnant water in it for seven days can become home to up to 1,000 mosquitoes.
• Tip bird baths, pet bowls, flowerpots, and other water-holding containers weekly and refill with clean water.
• Repair failed septic systems.
• Keep rain barrels covered with wire mesh smaller than adult mosquitoes.
• Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed.
• Clean roof gutters (roof gutters are easily overlooked but can produce millions of mosquitoes each season).
• Flush ornamental fountains weekly and aerate ornamental pools or stock them with top-feeding minnows.
• Keep swimming pools cleaned and chlorinated.
• Drain and fill stagnant pools, puddles, ditches, or swampy places around the home and property.
At the time of this writing, there were no identified cases of human infection with West Nile virus in the county.
Durbin said approximately 1 in 5 people who are infected with West Nile virus will develop symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea or rash.
Less than 1 percent will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues).
About 10 percent of people who develop neurologic infection due to West Nile virus will die.
People over 50 years of age and those with certain medical conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and organ transplants, are at greater risk for serious illness.
There are no medications to treat, or vaccines to prevent, West Nile virus infection.
People with milder illnesses typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for several weeks. In more severe cases, patients often need to be hospitalized to receive supportive treatment, such as intravenous fluids, pain medication, and nursing care.
Anyone who has symptoms that cause concern should contact a health care provider.
More information is available at https://www.in.gov/health/erc/zoonotic-and-vectorborne-epidemiology-entomology/diseases/west-nile-virus/ and http://www.cdc.gov/westnile
