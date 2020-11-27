CARTHAGE - This round of covid seems to have tried to put a damper on the activities that have been planned for Carthage, but we will still have a festival holiday month in spite of it. We have been busy adapting previously made plans that will allow us, as a community, to still participate, celebrate, and follow statewide covid mandates! Don’t miss out on the events below!
Dec. 4: Walnut Ridge Church located at 8956 W 800 N Carthage, is hosting a community appreciation event aptly named “A Bizarre Bazaar” from 3 to 6 p.m. A drive-thru will be set up where church members will be distributing gift bags that include some treats and some sweets that you won’t want to miss out on! There will be an opportunity to make a free will donation that will go toward helping various missions Walnut Ridge supports.
After visiting Walnut Ridge, head over to the Marick Event Center located at 300 E 3rd Street in Carthage from 6 to 8 p.m. for the Friday Night Open Jam Session! This is free to the public and there is plenty of room for social distancing. We have a lot of local musicians who are kind enough to share their talent and the stage, so if you would like to join in just bring your instrument! Rumor is there will be some Christmas music played as well! If you can’t play or sing just come have fun!
Dec. 5 marks the Future of Carthage Christmas Festival starting at 5 p.m. All activities will be outside, downtown, on Mill St. at Military Park. Starting Nov. 27, local merchants will have Santa stationary for children to write their letters to Santa. There will be a North Pole mailbox set up for Santa letters at the gazebo on Dec. 5. Santa will be personally answering each letter he receives that night. While supplies last, goody bags will be given to all children that include a holiday craft, a treat, and an ornament! Santa and Mrs. Claus will be arriving by fire truck at 5:30 p.m. Once Santa is at the gazebo, one lucky child will be picked to officially light the town tree! Santa will be stationed in the gazebo for photo ops. A socially appropriate distance of 6 feet will be observed for photos.
Dec. 6: Carthage Community Church will be celebrating its 5th anniversary during Sunday Service from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The CCC has brought a lot of positive things to Carthage that is very appreciated. Some of the community outreaches include Lydia’s Closet (free clothing for anyone in need), a food pantry that distributes food twice a month, AWANAS, a children’s program that follows the public school schedule, and (pre COVID) free monthly community dinners.
Dec. 19: The Marick Event Center is hosting a Santa Open House and Christmas Bizarre from 2 to 5 p.m. Local photographer Ashley Davis will be taking complimentary pictures of Santa and his visitors. Interested vendors are welcome to contact Mary Shannon at 765-565-6946.
All of the community activities will strictly follow the safety mandates of our county. Santa has made his list and checked it twice. He says, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask, and stay 6 feet apart! Happy Holidays from the Carthage Corner.
