GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds the public that her office continues to accept declarations of candidacy from all persons eligible to run for public office in the May 3 Primary Election.
"Any registered voter that wishes to run for an available office on the Democratic or Republican ballot must file their paperwork before the deadline date of Friday, February 4, 2022 at noon," Roberts said.
This is an election year for the following offices in Decatur County:
Clerk Of The Circuit Court
County Recorder
County Sheriff
County Coroner
County Assessor
County Commissioner District 2
County Council-District 1
County Council-District 2
County Council-District 3
County Council-District 4
Adams Township Trustee
Adams Township Advisory Board (3 members)
Clay Township Trustee
Clay Township Advisory Board (3 members)
Clinton Township Trustee
Clinton Township Advisory Board (3 members)
Fugit Township Trustee
Fugit Township Advisory Board (3 members)
Jackson Township Trustee
Jackson Township Advisory Board (3 members)
Marion Township Trustee
Marion Township Advisory Board (3 members)
Saltcreek Township Trustee
Saltcreek Township Advisory Board (3 members)
Sandcreek Township Trustee
Sandcreek Township Advisory Board (3 members)
Washington Township Trustee
Washington Township Advisory Board (3 members)
Precinct Committeeman (Democrat Only)
Adams/St. Paul Greensburg 7
Clay Greensburg 8
Clinton Jackson
Fugit Marion
Greensburg 1 Saltcreek
Greensburg 2 Sandcreek North
Greensburg 3 Sandcreek South
Greensburg 4 St Paul
Greensburg 5 Washington
Greensburg 6 Westport
St. Paul Town Council
Two open council positions to be voted at-large previously voted as Ward 1 and 2.
Questions about the election process may be directed to the Decatur County Clerk's office of the county clerk's office in which you live.
