GREENSBURG - Decatur County Clerk Adina Roberts reminds the public that her office continues to accept declarations of candidacy from all persons eligible to run for public office in the May 3 Primary Election.

"Any registered voter that wishes to run for an available office on the Democratic or Republican ballot must file their paperwork before the deadline date of Friday, February 4, 2022 at noon," Roberts said.

This is an election year for the following offices in Decatur County:

Clerk Of The Circuit Court

County Recorder

County Sheriff

County Coroner

County Assessor

County Commissioner District 2

County Council-District 1

County Council-District 2

County Council-District 3

County Council-District 4

Adams Township Trustee

Adams Township Advisory Board (3 members)

Clay Township Trustee

Clay Township Advisory Board (3 members)

Clinton Township Trustee

Clinton Township Advisory Board (3 members)

Fugit Township Trustee

Fugit Township Advisory Board (3 members)

Jackson Township Trustee

Jackson Township Advisory Board (3 members)

Marion Township Trustee

Marion Township Advisory Board (3 members)

Saltcreek Township Trustee

Saltcreek Township Advisory Board (3 members)

Sandcreek Township Trustee

Sandcreek Township Advisory Board (3 members)

Washington Township Trustee

Washington Township Advisory Board (3 members)

Precinct Committeeman (Democrat Only)

Adams/St. Paul Greensburg 7

Clay Greensburg 8

Clinton Jackson

Fugit Marion

Greensburg 1 Saltcreek

Greensburg 2 Sandcreek North

Greensburg 3 Sandcreek South

Greensburg 4 St Paul

Greensburg 5 Washington

Greensburg 6 Westport

St. Paul Town Council

Two open council positions to be voted at-large previously voted as Ward 1 and 2.

Questions about the election process may be directed to the Decatur County Clerk's office of the county clerk's office in which you live.

