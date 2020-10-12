ARLINGTON - Arlington East Hill Cemetery in Rush County is proud to have completed the construction of its Military and First Responders Honor Park located within the beautiful cemetery adjacent to US 52, east of Arlington.
The dedication ceremony will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
The event will honor veterans and law enforcement officers who gave their lives to serve and protect their community and country. The ceremony will be held rain or shine. Please bring your own chairs, if you desire.
The organizers request that those attending adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.
