Savannah Bower, 18, of Westport, recently competed at the Indiana State Fair 4-H Horse and Pony Show with her horse, Potential Rodder.
They earned a first place in Western Type Gelding Halter 11 to 15 years and Senior Showmanship (exhibitors in the 12th grade.)
They moved on to earn Grand Champion Western Type Gelding over 56” and Grand Champion Senior Western Showman.
In addition they placed 3rd in Senior Trail, 4th in Senior Western Pleasure, and 5th in Senior Horsemanship.
Bower is the daughter of Chris and Stephanie Bower.
A graduate of South Decatur High School, she is currently a freshman at Purdue University where she is studying Veterinary Nursing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.