INDIANAPOLIS – Dentons Bingham Greenebaum is pleased to welcome Alex J. Dudley to the Indianapolis office, as a Managing Associate in the Litigation Department.
“We’re delighted to bring a talented young attorney like Alex to our team,” said James Hinshaw, co-chair of the Firm’s Litigation department. “Alex’s experience within the Indiana courts will bring depth to our client service offerings.”
Prior to joining Dentons, Alex served as a law clerk for the Honorable Cale J. Bradford of the Indiana Court of Appeals. Outside of the Firm, Alex serves on the Board of Directors for the Batesville Community Education Foundation. He earned his J.D from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, graduating summa cum laude, where he made the Dean’s List and earned the Lloyd Littell and Tom O’Connor Memorial Scholarships.
ABOUT DENTONS BINGHAM GREENEBAUM
Dentons Bingham Greenebaum has combined with the largest law firm in the world, connecting our clients with top-tier legal talent at home and around the world. The firm has helped its clients close deals, manage risks and open doors to new opportunities for more than 100 years. Dentons Bingham Greenebaum provides transactional, litigation, estate planning, tax and employee benefits and economic development advice to clients across a variety of industries and business sectors. With more than 180 offices in more than 80 countries, including more than 30 offices in the United States, the Dentons team is able to serve an extremely diverse client base and address a wide array of client needs. The lawyers at Dentons Bingham Greenebaum serve clients in the communities where they live and work, with locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. For more information, visit www.dentons.com/dbg.
