RUSHVILLE – Saturday is scheduled to be the second concert in Rushville’s Riverside Park Amphitheater Concert Series. A good crowd opened the series last week, despite the weather conditions.
At 7 p.m., opening act Zach Comer, an RCHS graduate, takes the stage.
Departure (The Journey Tribute Band) will start playing around 8 p.m. The band will feature the hits of the ‘80s that are still recognized today.
According to the band’s website, this is their 14th year together and Departure is considered to be the most respected Journey tribute bands in the nation.
Departure replicates the look, sound and feel of the original ‘80s rock super group Journey. These veteran musicians love what they do and pride themselves on giving their audience an incredible high-energy, qualitative stage show from start to finish.
The band performs more than 100 shows nationally each year for audiences of all ages.
Also that night, the Friends of Fred Food Truck Festival will be held starting at 5:30 p.m.
There will be a family fun zone with bounce slide and house, corn hole, giant jenga, giant Connect 4, football toss, Frisbee golf and more.
Come ready to eat as there will be 12 food trucks from around the region in attendance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.