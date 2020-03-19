INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) is reminding Hoosiers that applying for unemployment insurance benefits is completed electronically.
Hoosiers can apply on a computer or smart phone.
For more information on unemployment insurance, visit unemployment.in.gov. There, Hoosiers can find the Claimant Handbook, Frequently Asked Questions, a link to online filing and more information. Visit this site frequently for updated information.
Also, theDWD will host two live webinars for Hoosiers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
The 30-minute live programs will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, and at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 25.
The program will cover unemployment eligibility requirements, the formula and amounts determined by Indiana State Statute for benefit amounts, frequently asked questions, and how to apply for benefits.
“We are taking these measures to help the public better understand the process and, most importantly, how to apply for benefits,” DWD Commissioner Fred Payne said. “During this time of uncertainty, we want to provide as much information to the public as we possibly can, and the live webinars are part of those efforts.”
The number of attendees on live will be limited to the first 500 who are online for each event. Up to 5,000 can register for each of the two. The program will be recorded and made available to all who register. Once recorded, the program will then be posted on the special landing page established by DWD: www.in.gov/dwd/19.htm.
To register, visit: https://on.in.gov/UI2020
