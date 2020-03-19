Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely - possibly strong, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.