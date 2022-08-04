GREENSBURG - A rural Decatur County man is facing criminal charges and a hefty bond after more than two dozen dead animals and hundreds more that were severely distressed were discovered Wednesday on a property located in northeast Decatur County.
According to the Decatur County Sheriff's Department, at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, Deputy Patrick Richards assisted with a civil standby/court ordered repossession in the 4900 block of E. CR 280 N.
When Richards arrived, he observed multiple neglected sheep including several dying and/or deceased sheep in various locations on the property.
Richards contacted the Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office and requested a search warrant for the property. The warrant was granted and signed by Decatur County Superior Court Judge Matthew Bailey.
During the execution of the search warrant, approximately 320 live sheep were removed from the property, 24 sheep were deceased upon arrival, and 23 were euthanized on the scene.
Numerous sheep were also located on the main floor of the residence and in the attached garage.
The malnourished animals were without food and had very little available water, according to the DCSD report.
The address of the property involved was not specified in the DCSD release; however, the department's incident report indicates that at 11:47 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, an animal complaint was reported at 4910 E. CR 280 N. Tax records publicly available on Beacon indicate this property is owned by James E. Hamilton, who is 70 years old.
Charging information provided by the Decatur County Prosecutor’s Office indicates Hamilton is facing three counts of neglect of animals, all Class A misdemeanors.
In addition, the surviving 320 or so sheep taken from Hamilton’s property are currently impounded at Triple R. Equine Rescue Ranch in Decatur County.
Hamilton’s bond has been set at $25,000, which the prosecutor’s office states is an amount sufficient to feed and care for the animals for 30 days.
If Hamilton fails to pay the $25,000 by 4 p.m. Monday, August 15, the animals will be forfeited to Decatur County Animal Control for disposition.
The State Veterinarian’s Office has been asked to investigate the condition of the animals and the circumstances related to their condition, and to make a recommendation concerning whether the continued seizure and impoundment of the animals is necessary to protect the safety and well-being of the animals or the public.
Anyone wishing to make a monetary donation to help offset the cost of housing and caring for the surviving animals may do so at Napoleon State Bank via the Triple R Equine Ranch Rescue Fund.
Deputy Richards was assisted by other officers from the DCSD, the Greensburg Fire Department, Decatur County EMA, the Greensburg Police Department, Decatur County/Greensburg Animal Control, and Decatur County Board of Health.
Also assisting with the care, feeding and moving the animals were Triple-R Equine Rescue including their multiple volunteers, the Metz Brothers Farm, soy processors, Standard Fertilizer, and the Mike Colson family. Several community members also offered resources to assist the animals in need.
