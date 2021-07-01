RUSHVILLE — A combination of heat and rain has hit Rush County this week. It must be Rush County Fair Week.
The hot temperatures have not diminished the activities around the fairgrounds. Big crowds hit the Midway on Tuesday and Wednesday – kids enjoying the rides and everyone enjoying the fair food.
By the length of the lines at some of the food vendors, the fair food this year is a big hit.
Stop by the fairgrounds through Saturday and sample some of the tasty treats available in and around the Midway.
Don’t miss some photos from the fair on Page A05 of Thursday’s Daily News.
Here is a look at events for Thursday and Friday.
THURSDAY
9 a.m.: Open, 4-H and Dairy Grooming Show, Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building open to public
3 p.m.: Beef project members may arrive at barn for setup (or as soon as the barn is cleared from the prior show)
5 to 7 p.m.: Junior Leaders Makerspace open to public in the Root Building
5:30 to 8 p.m.: Check-in and weigh-in for 4-H Beef
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. to close: Burton Brothers Amusements open to public; Wristband special nightly
7 p.m.: Wolfe Brothers ATV and Motorcycle Dirt Drags, Race Track
FRIDAY
9 a.m.: 4-H Beef Show, Bunge Livestock Pavilion
10a.m. to 10 p.m.: Root Memorial 4-H Building open to public
5:30 to 9:30 p.m.: RushShelby Community Building open to public
6 p.m. to close: Burton Brothers Amusements open to public; Wristband special nightly
6:30 p.m.: Auction of all4-H animals, Bunge Livestock Pavilion (The auction draws the largest crowd of our 4-H events. Social distancing guidelines at the time of Fair will dictate whether or not we are able to hold this even in its normal format. Any changes in the auction format will be announced when available.)
7 p.m.: Demolition Derby and Autocross, Race Track
