GREENSBURG – Devoted 2 Decatur County has officially launched.
This movement will help support locally owned small businesses in Decatur County. Those interested can purchase a gift card for various places in the area.
Across the country, the COVID-19 has taken its toll on the economy, leaving many businesses struggling.
According to Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Bryan Robbins, a $20 gift card becomes a $30 credit at the business of your choice thanks to some generous local sponsors. One hundred percent of the $30 goes directly to the business.
There will be a $1 fee to take care of processing and mail of the cards, and although processing is done through PayPal, a PayPal account is not needed, according to the EDC director. The purchased cards will be delivered to your mail box.
Robbins also said there's still time for businesses to sign up by simply clicking on the "Home" drop down menu at the edcgdc.com website to fill-out an online form.
“Very simple, very easy,” Robbins said. “Treat yourself, treat your family and friends, treat your employees, all while helping our community's small businesses through this difficult time.”
According to the Devoted 2 Decatur County web site, simply click on one of the business sectors you wish to support from those listed or in the menu, choose the business from which you would like to purchase a gift card, select the number of cards you wish to purchase, and click “add to cart.” You can continue to purchase from other business sectors or simply checkout from there.
Gift cards available range from restaurants to retailers to salons to the local YMCA.
Those who visit the web site will also see a heartfelt message to local residents: “The time to give again is now, in these unprecedented times. Like the rest of the nation, COVID-19 has shuttered our community. Local independent business owners, the ones contributing back to support our youth sports teams, our schools, our community, are hurting and it is time to give back to those businesses. Our community needs them to survive this crisis. You need them to survive this crisis.
“We will make a comeback, that is for sure, but until that time arrives, we hope you will take advantage of this exclusive program and help give back, because that’s what we do as a community. Decatur County – once again, rising above the rest. It’s what we do.”
To purchase a gift card or to learn more, visit https://www.devoted2decaturcounty.com.
Devoted 2 Decatur County sponsors include the Decatur County Community Foundation, the EDC, Decatur County Visitors Commission, Main Street Greensburg, and the Greensburg-Decatur County Chamber of Commerce.
