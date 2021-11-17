RUSHVILLE – Diamond Pet Foods, a leading manufacturer of quality pet foods, announced that it plans to build a new manufacturing facility and has selected the city of Rushville as its preferred location. The plant would bring more than 170 new jobs to the area by 2023.
“With its proximity to suppliers and customers and access to a high-quality workforce, this facility will allow us to continue offering quality pet foods at competitive prices,” Mark Schell, executive vice president at Diamond Pet Foods, said. “Diamond is family owned, and we look forward to adding to our family in a state that’s considered to be ‘the crossroads of America.’”
The project represents one of the largest private investments in the City of Rushville.
“We look forward to continuing to support Diamond Pet Food in the development of their state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, including providing ongoing support to attract and build the necessary workforce to ensure that Diamond is successful here in Rushville for many years to come,” Mayor Michael Pavey said.
Following a competitive site selection process, Rushville was chosen for its supportive business climate and availability of site-ready development parcels. Final selection is contingent upon approval of state and local incentives.
Founded in 1970, Diamond Pet Foods, a privately held company, works with quality ingredients to provide families a wide range of pet food formulas at a price they can feel good about. The planned 700,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution facility, with state-of-the-art machinery and equipment, will be at least a $200 million investment for the company.
“We are thrilled to welcome Diamond Pet Foods into our portfolio of quality pet food manufacturers choosing Indiana for growth,” Jim Staton, senior vice president and chief business development officer for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, said. “Our highly skilled workforce of hardworking Hoosiers has been critical to attracting new investment to every corner of the state. Knowing Diamond Pet Foods, a family-owned business, will benefit the Rush County community by adding quality career opportunities is one of the many reasons Indiana will continue to be a trusted partner for any future company growth.”
“We’re pleased to be considering Rushville as the site of our sixth manufacturing facility in the U.S.,” Schell said. “I know our potential partners in Rushville share our excitement about moving to the next phase of development.”
About Diamond Pet Foods
Founded in 1970, Diamond Pet Foods is a family owned and privately held company. As a leading manufacturer of pet food, Diamond Pet Foods provides a complete range of proprietary and private label products manufactured in five state-of-the-art and safety-certified facilities across the United States. Our mission is to make quality pet food affordable because we believe every pet deserves the very best.
