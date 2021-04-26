MADISON – The Southeastern Indiana Recycling District has announced the return of “Difficult Disposal Amnesty Days” beginning with tires in the month of May.
The dates and locations for used and unwanted tires are:
May 7 and 8
Batesville Area Recycle Center
Franklin County Recycle Center in Brookville
Ripley County Recycle Center in Osgood
May 14 and 15
Jennings County Recycle Center in North Vernon
Scott County Recycle Center in Scottsburg
May 19 and 22
Switzerland County Recycle Center in East Enterprise
May 21 and 22
Jefferson County Recycle Center in Madison
Ohio County Recycle Center in Rising Sun
SEIRD will accept up to four automobile, light-duty truck, or ATV tires per residence on the dates noted above during the recycling center’s normal operating hours.
Additional tires will be subject to the normal fee schedule.
Residens of the counties served by SEIRD (Franklin, Jefferson, Jennings, Ohio, Ripley, Scott and Switzerland) are reminded they can review their county’s specific recycling guidelines brochure online at www.seird.org for more information about collection fees.
For addresses and hours of operation visit the website referenced above.
More information is also available by calling 812-574-4080 and by visiting “Southeastern Indiana Recycling District” on Facebook.
