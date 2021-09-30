RUSHVILLE – Digital Inclusion Week, Oct. 4-8, is an annual campaign that recognizes local digital inclusion organizations and special events that promote digital equity across the country.
Digital Inclusion Week’s is intended to raise awareness of solutions addressing home internet access, personal devices (computers) and local technology training and support programs. More specifically digital inclusion is the ability of individuals and groups to access and use information and communication technologies.
Locally, The Open Resource’s Digital Navigator Project will host an open house from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, to show the free digital resources (computers, training, and more) available to all members of the community.
Stop by 103 North Main Street 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 to find how the Digital Navigator Project can help use digital computer technology more effectively.
As an early treat … not a trick, register for a 8-inch Onn Android tablet The Open Resource will be giving at the end of October.
The Digital Navigator Project is funded by your donations and The Rush County Community Foundation.
Information provided
