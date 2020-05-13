Digital map shows local COVID-19 stats

GREENSBURG – A digital map allows Decatur County residents to see COVID-19 updates, which includes self-reported illnesses and self-reported recoveries.
The easiest way to access the map is by visiting cityofgreensburg.com and clicking on the “CLICK HERE TO VISIT THE DECATUR COUNTY COVID-19 DASHBOARD” link on the homepage.
There, visitors are able to see the number of self-reported illnesses, self-reported recoveries, verified infections, and verified deaths associated with COVID-19.
As of late morning Wednesday, there were three self-reported illnesses, seven self-reported recoveries, 215 confirmed cases, and 29 confirmed deaths.
Visitors are also able to utilize the Decatur County self-illness reporting form that is located on the interactive site. There is a notice on the site that states, “Do not fill out this form if you are not currently sick or have not been sick recently and recovered.”
Questions include, “Do you have ‘flu like’ cold symptoms at the current moment?” and “Have you already recovered from a flu like illness?”
A notice also advises residents who answered “no” for the questions to not submit the survey, stating the data is not beneficial.
The county also announced earlier this week mobile COVID-19 testing is available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays Wednesday (May 13) through June 5 at 119 W. Railroad Street (the former Decatur County Jail).
Testing is available by appointment. Online registration can be found at https://lhi.care/covidtesting.
Phone-based registration for patients without internet access or to register minors for testing is available at 888-634-1116.
This is coordinated by the Division of Emergency Preparedness – Indiana State Department of Health through the Decatur County Health Department.
Those eligible for testing include those who are symptomatic (cough, shortness of breath), and the at-risk population.
As the Daily News previously reported, the at-risk population includes:
• People 65 years and older
• People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
• People of all ages with underlying medical conditions, particularly if not well controlled, including people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma
• People who have serious heart conditions
• People who are immunocompromised. Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medications
• People with severe obesity (body mass index of 40 or higher)
• People with diabetes
• People with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis
• People with liver disease
Others eligible for testing include those who have had close contact with positive COVID-19 patient, or those who work or will be in close contact with an at-risk population.
